Wednesday, May 09, 2018 | Last Update : 08:08 PM IST

 LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: Hosts win toss, opt to field
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: Hosts win toss, opt to field

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 9, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 7:32 pm IST

Just days after KKR suffered an unlucky 13-run defeat to the defending champions, the two teams go face to face once again

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will hope for a turnaround when they host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Just days after they suffered an unlucky 13-run defeat to the defending champions, the two teams go face to face once again, this time in the City of Joy.

Suryakumar Yadav (59 runs) was the star of the show last time at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and he is all but set to retain his place in the playing XI.

However, in the KKR camp, there could be rotation again, as Sunil Narine could be promoted back to the opening slot.

Shubman Gill opened the batting along with Chris Lynn last time around, and he just scored seven runs.

With the win on Sunday, MI extended their domination over KKR to 17 wins in 22 matches played overall between the two sides.

Interestingly, an MI win on Wednesday would mean that RCB’s playoff hopes would be all but over.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(captain),  Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, , Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ishan Kishan(w), Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad , Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik(captain) Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Wednesday, May 9th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

