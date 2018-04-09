The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:17 PM IST

 LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Hosts beat Rahane's men by 9 wickets
 
LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Hosts beat Rahane's men by 9 wickets

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 9, 2018, 7:48 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2018, 11:09 pm IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad 127-1 from 15.5 overs ( Kane Williamson 36*, Shikhar Dhawan 77*; Unadkat 1-28), beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets.

(Photo: Twitter / IPL)
 (Photo: Twitter / IPL)

SRH 83-1 from 9.1 overs

FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan gets to his 29th IPL fifty as the hosts race towards the finish line. What an innings this has been by the Indian cricketer.

SRH 6-1 from 1.3 overs

WICKET! Wriddhiman Saha departs early as hosts lose an early wicket in the run chase.

RR innings

Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Rajasthan Royals to 125-9 as both the teams opened their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns here on Monday.

Siddarth Kaul and Shakib al Hasan were the stars for the hosts, with both picking up two wickets each.

For RR, Sanju Samson was the key player, but just fell for 49 runs.

Later on, Rashid Khan joined the party, as he removed Jos Buttler for six runs.

However, worries just increased for the visitors as they lost Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat in quick succession.

If RR are to bounce back and win this, the key will be on pacers Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni and Jaydev Unadkat.

RR 94-5 from 13.5 overs

WICKET! SRH have finally got the main man Sanju Samson, who departs for 49. This is a huge blow for the visitors.

RR 92-4 from 13.2 overs

WICKET! Rahul Tripathi departs as Shakib al Hasan strikes for SRH.

RR 63-3 from 9 overs

WICKET! SRH have just got another wicket in the form of Ben Stokes just before the strategic time-out as Williamson takes a spectacular catch. This is top-class cricket from the hosts.

RR 52-2 from 6.5 overs

WICKET! What a fantastic catch by Rashid Khan at deep mid-wicket to see of captain Ajinkya Rahane. Bowler Siddarth Kaul is ecstatic after getting the wicket.

RR 6-1 from 1 over

WICKET! Captain Williamson does the trick for hosts as he smartly runs out Australia's D' Arcy Short. The square leg umpire went for a referral, but Williamson looked confident even before that.

 Toss update

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and will bowl first.

Preview

With new captains getting ready to lead their respective sides, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look for the best possible start in the Indian Premier League (IPL here on Monday.

The two teams lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here, and this match will conclude the first round of games, as all teams would have played a match each.

Both the teams were given a huge blow ahead of the tournament, with Australia’s David Warner and Steve Smith being banned due to the ball-tampering saga. Soon after they were given a one-year ban from cricket, they gave up captaincy from their respective sides.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Carlos Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Tanmay Agarwal.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Monday (April 9)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app

