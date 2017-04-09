N Srinivasan attends BCCI SGM, meet adjourned till Wednesday

Sunday, Apr 09, 2017 | Last Update : 01:02 PM IST
Sunday's meeting was the first SGM after the implementation of Lodha Panel reforms which axed Anurag Thakur.
The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has sought intervention from the Supreme Court to adjudicate whether disqualified members can attend meetings. The issue is likely to come up for hearing before the apex court on Monday.
As per reports, the meeting was adjourned before it even formally began. Former BCCI president
Other big names who were present at the meet included Saurav Ganguly, Rajiv Shukla, Niranjan Shah and TC Mathew. The meeting was chaired by acting president CK Khanna.
Sunday's meeting was the first SGM after the implementation of Lodha Panel reforms which axed Anurag Thakur, and other office bearers, from holding a post in the BCCI.
The primary objective of the SGM is reported to be the appointment of BCCI's representatives to the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings.