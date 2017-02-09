The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 09, 2017 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

India vs Bangladesh: Kohli, Vijay power India to 356 on day 1 of Hyderabad Test

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 12:05 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 5:10 pm IST

The Indian duo slammed hundreds as India punished Bangladesh in the one-off Test.

Murali Vijay, who survived an easy run-out chance, eased his way to his ninth Test ton. (Photo: BCCI)
 Murali Vijay, who survived an easy run-out chance, eased his way to his ninth Test ton. (Photo: BCCI)

Hyderabad: India hammered Bangladesh for 356 runs as Murali Vijay (108) and Virat Kohli (111 not out) slammed tons on day one of the one-off Test here on Thursday.

Virat Kohli, alongside opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara (83), provided India a solid start as the hosts crossed 350-run mark on the opening day of the Test.

Opting to bat, India overcame first-over dismissal of Lokesh Rahul (2) as Vijay-Pujara duo added 178 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand on a track that hardly had any demons in it.

Vijay, who survived an easy run-out chance, eased his way to 108 off 160 balls while Pujara looked equally comfortable on 83 off 177 deliveries. Vijay had twelve fours and a six to his credit, while Pujara hit nine fours.

Bangladesh were disciplined at the start but lacked fizz on a pitch that will get slower as the match progresses.

Rahul, whose scores hover between single and three digits in longer format was bowled, when he dragged a fuller delivery from Taskin while attempting a cover drive.

Taskin's new ball partner Kamrul Islam Rabbi worked up decent pace with his slinging action.

Vijay and Pujara were initially cautious as only seven runs came off the first five overs.

The first boundary came in the sixth over bowled by Rabbi when Pujara opened the face of his bat to glide it past point region.

The seasoned duo, who have been involved in some great partnerships over the years decided see off the new ball with first 10 overs yielding only 26 runs.

Once Soumya Sarakar was introduced as the first change bowler in the 11th over, Indian batsmen opened with Pujara whipping him for a boundary.

A cautious Vijay then showed his range of strokes using Rabbi’s pace and extra bounce to good effect. He pulled the pacer thrice for boundaries. The first couple were pull shots behind square and the third was past square leg a typical Nataraja Shot which would remind one of Kapil Dev. He hit an eye catching cover drive off Taskin.

Vijay looked in good touch and Pujara?s defence looked impregnable as Bangladesh bowlers didn't bowl that well in the second hour. Young off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz was hit for a boundary by Vijay. It was a deliberate steer past the third man region.

The only time that Vijay was in real trouble was a miscommunication with Pujara with both turning up at the striker’s end.

The fielder, Rabbi, landed an accurate throw at the non-striker’s end but Miraz bungled with collection as Vijay made it in nick of time.

Pujara’s best shot in the pre lunch session was one hit back past Rabbi that rocketed to the fence.

Tags: india vs bangladesh, murali vijay, cheteshwar pujara, hyderabad test
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan’s transgender rights bill copied from India

2

Chinese family reunites 500 members for rare photo

3

Now, produce ink with your car

4

Salt Bae’s weird new food video is viral yet again

5

Samsung probably runs into trouble after battery factory catches fire

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham