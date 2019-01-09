The Asian Age | News

Hardik Pandya issues apology for sexist, misogynistic remarks on TV show

Published : Jan 9, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Jan 9, 2019

The 25-year-old all-rounder has provoked a backlash after the comments he made on the celebrity chat show hosted by film maker Karan Johar.

 (Photo: Screengrab)

Sydney: India cricketer Hardik Pandya has apologised after being slammed for making what many construed as misogynistic and sexist remarks on 'Koffee With Karan', saying he got "carried away by the nature" of the show.

The 25-year-old all-rounder has provoked a backlash after the comments he made on the celebrity chat show hosted by film maker Karan Johar, in which he appeared with India teammate KL Rahul.

Taking to Twitter, Pandy posted, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the show, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and spoke about how open he is with his parents, saying he had once told them after losing his virginity, "aaj mai kar ke aaya."

When the host of the show asked him why didn't he ask women their name in a club, Pandya responded by saying, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move."

A barrage of instant criticism started coming Pandya's way, prompting the Indian Cricket Board to consider banning players from appearing on such chat shows.

The BCCI had on Tuesday taken note of his "crass and cringeworthy comments" on the chat show and had ticked him off.

Pandya is currently with the Indian team in Australia where they recently recorded a historic maiden Test series win.

Pandya had joined the team before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after recovering from a back injury which he had suffered during the Asia Cup in UAE last year.

He will be seen in action in the three-match ODI series against Australia which starts on January 12 in Sydney.

