Sunday, Jul 08, 2018 | Last Update : 07:57 PM IST

LIVE| England vs India, 3rd T20: Pandya removes Hales, hosts four down

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 7:45 pm IST

Score after 14 overs, England 140-4: Hales 30(24), Stokes 0(0); Hardik Pandya 3-0-32-2

(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

Bristol: England find themselves four wickets down after openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler delivered a blazing start. Alex Hales is at the crease with Jonny Bairstow.

England 140-4 after 12 overs:

CAUGHT! Soft dismissal. Slower one by Hardik Pandya and Hales tries to run it down third man. The low bounce gets the better of him and Dhoni does the rest behind the wickets.

WICKET! The England skipper departs. Looks to smack Pandya for a biggie but gets a top edge that goes high up. Dhoni keeps his eyes on the ball and takes it safely despite making contact with the stumps at the striker's end.

England 104-2 after 9.4 overs:

CAUGHT! Maiden T20I wicket for Deepak Chahar. Slower ball dropped short, angling into Roy who cuts it straight to Dhoni behind the wickets. End of a fine innings.

England 94-1 after 9 overs:

WICKET! Full length delivery by Kaul and Buttler cannot find a way out of his attempted slog. The bowler is charged up!

England 82-0 after 8 overs:

DROPPED! Chahal comes close to giving India the breakthrough after a mistimed slog-sweep from Buttler. Kaul rushes from the deep to collect the ball but it pops out.

England 51-0 after 5 overs:

FIFTY UP! Just the start the hosts needed. Boundaries are coming thick and fast!

England 23-0 after 2 overs:

Agressive start by Buttler who is already going after the pacers. Smacks Yadav for two boundaries in the over.

England 13-0 after 1 over:

Expensive over to begin with as Deepak Chahar is smashed for three boundaries by Jos Buttler.

Preview:

Team India will aim to seal the three-match T20 series when they face England at the Bristol County Ground on Sunday. Virat Kohli’s team kick-started the tour with an emphatic 8-wicket victory against the hosts thanks to a bowling masterclass from Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul’s magnificent ton.

However, Alex Hales led from the front in the second contest to help England keep the series alive. The key point was that unlike the opener, the batsmen countered the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal with a conservative approach.

The series is now locked at 1-1 and a win here for any of the sides could be a huge confidence booster with the three-match ODI series lining up next.

Toss:

The news from the center is that India have won the toss and will have a chase. Siddarth Kaul replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has a stiff back. Deepak Chahar makes way for Kuldeep Yadav for tactical reasons.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes comes in for Joe Root.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, and Umesh Yadav.

England: Eoin Morgan(C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, and Dawid Malan.

Live telecast:

The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM (IST) and will be broadcast on SonySIX and SonySIX HD.

Live streaming:

Action can only be streamed on SonyLiv.com or the SonyLiv app.

