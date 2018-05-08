LIVE| IPL 2018, RR vs KXIP: Visitors put to bat after losing toss

The Asian Age | News

Ravichandran Ashwin-led KXIP have been ruthless this season and sit on the third spot in the 2018 IPL table.

Jaipur: In a bid to keep their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff hopes alive, Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a must-win encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Ravichandran Ashwin-led KXIP have been ruthless this season and sit on the third spot in the 2018 IPL table as they look to seal a place in the top-four. Meanwhile, the Royal blues are languishing at the bottom and need to win all their remaining contests to stand a chance of qualifying.

In their previous encounter on Sunday, KL Rahul and Mujeeb Ur Rahman played match-winning roles to steer their side over the line. However, Ajinkya Rahane’s men will be aiming to start afresh when they return to their home turf, where they have picked up two of their three victories so far.

The news from the middle is that Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bat. Three changes for the hosts as Mahipal Lomror, Stuart Binny and Ish Sodhi come in.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Akshdeep Nath, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Anureet Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Tuesday, May 8th.

The match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

