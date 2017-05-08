Fit-again Rohit Sharma returns in India's Champions Trophy squad

Overall, the selectors kept faith in the squad which defeated England in a home series earlier this year.

Virat Kohli-led India will play their Champions Trophy lung-opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4. The event itself will get underway on June 1. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: A fit-again batsman Rohit Sharma expectedly returned to the side as national selectors offered no surprises in the 15-member Indian cricket squad for next month's Champions Trophy in England.

Rohit, after recovering from a thigh injury he sustained during the Test series against England last year, has replaced opener KL Rahul, who has been laid low by a shoulder injury.

Manish Pandey has been drafted in as an extra batsman in the 15-member squad, to be led by Virat Kohli. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be the wicket-keeper in the side.

India will play their Champions Trophy lung-opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4. The event itself will get underway on June 1.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey.