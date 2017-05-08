BCCI gives nod to India’s Champions Trophy participation

The decision comes after the Committee of Administrators held series of talks with BCCI’s state associations and former players.

New Delhi: Defending champions India will take part in next month’s Champions Trophy, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday unanimously gave the green light in its special general meeting here. The squad for the tournament beginning June 1 will be named on Monday.

After days of uncertainty and delays, the Indian board finally softened its stance and also decided not to send a legal notice to the International Cricket Council as per the Committee of Administrators’ diktat.

The Indian board was unhappy with the world governing body following a board meeting in April, in which it approved a new governance structure, constitution and a new financial model. The BCCI was outvoted with all other full members giving their vote in favour of the changes.

The BCCI, which was the only full member to vote against the new financial structure — which is set to bring down its revenue share significantly — had said that “it will continue to negotiate with the ICC while keeping its legal options over”.

“The board unanimously authorised the acting Hony. secretary of the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC in the best interest of the BCCI while keeping its legal options open,” a BCCI statement said.

“The BCCI SGM unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The all-India senior selection meeting will be held May 8 in New Delhi to pick the team.”

CoA chairman Vinod Rai told ESPNcricinfo, “I told them, whenever you take an action think three steps ahead. “What if the ICC had not bothered about the BCCI notice, what would you have done? Withdraw your team? You think the nation would permit you to withdraw your team?

“I told them India would be in danger of not playing any international cricket for eight years.” IPL governing council member Rajeev Shukla said after the meeting, “The outcome of the meeting has been positive. India will participate in the Champions Trophy. There is no pulling out. Tomorrow the squad will be sent to the ICC.

“The honorary secretary (Amitabh Chaudhary) has been authorised to renegotiate with the ICC as far as the financial model is concerned.

“There will be no binding on him. Our approach should be that of trying to resolve through dialogue rather than being confrontational. There are five six issues regarding revenue and governance model which need to be sorted,” Shukla said.

Chaudhary though said that participation in the tournament doesn’t mean concerns were resolved.

“The BCCI reserves all legal options against the ICC. Playing in the Champions Trophy does not mean we agree with the ICC revenue and governance model. Not only revenue share but governance structure is also an issue,” Chaudhary told reporters here. However, he agreed that negotiations would continue.

“The negotiation process will be an ongoing one before the ICC annual conference in June. Other members I spoke to during the April round of meetings are also keen on amicably resolving the matter,” he said.

“The SGM is unanimous on one aspect. Our position as the predominant cricket country shouldn’t be diminished. Most ICC members empathise with India. Now renegotiation is a sensitive issue. I wouldn’t like to comment on any figures.”