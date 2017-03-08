The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Mar 08, 2017 | Last Update : 08:09 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

BCCI stands by Virat Kohli in wake of DRS controversy

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 8, 2017, 5:19 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2017, 7:16 pm IST

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland had termed Virat Kohli's claims about Australia's DRS usage as 'outrageous'.

BCCI after due deliberation and seeing the video replays of the episode steadfastly stands with the Indian Cricket Team and its Captain Mr. Virat Kohli, said BCCI. (Photo: BCCI)
Mumbai: Indian cricket board on Wednesday stood by Virat Kohli after Cricket Australia defended Australian skipper Steve Smith after the DRS controversy on Day 4 of the second India-Australia Test in Bengaluru.

“BCCI stands by Indian Cricket Team and Captain Virat Kohli. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after due deliberation and seeing the video replays of the episode steadfastly stands with the Indian Cricket Team and its Captain Mr. Virat Kohli,” BCCI, in its media release, said,

“Mr. Virat Kohli is a mature and seasoned cricketer and his conduct on the field has been exemplary. Mr. Kohli’s action was supported by ICC Elite Panel Umpire Mr. Nigel Llong who rushed in to dissuade Mr. Steve Smith from taking recourse to inappropriate assistance,” added BCCI.

“BCCI has requested the ICC to take cognizance of the fact that the Australian skipper Mr. Steve Smith in his press conference admitted to a ‘brain fade’ at that moment,” said the Indian cricket board.

“BCCI sincerely hopes that the rest of the matches are played in the true spirit of cricket,” concluded BCCI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland had termed Kohli's claims about Australia's DRS usage as "outrageous".

Tags: virat kohli, bcci, india vs australia, steve smith
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

