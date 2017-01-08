The Asian Age | News

N Srinivasan, Anurag Thakur join hands at BCCI informal meet

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 9:53 am IST

New Delhi: With Supreme Court verdict virtually putting a full stop to their administrative career in BCCI, former presidents N Srinivasan and Anurag Thakur on Saturday joined forces at an informal meeting in Bangalore.

Out of 30, 24 BCCI units had representatives, who are either done with their BCCI career or forced to go into compulsory cooling off.

Apart from Srinivasan and Thakur, former secretary Ajay Shirke, sacked by Apex Court along with joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary also attended the meeting. IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla was another prominent member.

Mumbai Cricket Association was represented by PV Shetty.

The six associations that did not come for the meeting are institutional bodies Railways, Services, Universities along with National Cricket Club (NCC), Vidarbha CA and DDCA.

Putting aside their differences, Thakur and Srinivasan, who had taken potshots at each other not so long ago exchanged opinions on way forward in light of the Apex Court verdict.

"Yes, it was an informal meeting. Thakur and Srinivasan were very cordial with each other. Obviously the current situation was discussed. Srinivasan asked if we are all together in it or not. Even Thakur understands, he needs Srinivasan by his side now. Out of 24, at least 18 are still Srini loyalists," a state association official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Asked if there was any discussion of state associations preventing the new set of observers from hosting matches at cricket stadiums, he said: "That's absurd. Nothing of that sort has been discussed. At least it won't happen in my association," said the official from one of the eastern state units.

Was there any discussions on forming parallel body, he kept cards close to his chest.

"Today's meeting was about checking unity and we will again have a meeting in two weeks time. Let the January 19 pass and we can take it on from there. As of now, nothing concrete has been discussed. There is a Supreme Court verdict and we can't do anything about it now," he added.

Tags: anurag thakur, bcci, n srinivasan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

