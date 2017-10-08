The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 08, 2017 | Last Update : 12:26 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

India vs Australia 1st T20: Kuldeep, Bumrah star, India win rain-curtailed encounter

PTI
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 11:15 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 11:16 pm IST

Man of the match Yadav finished with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs, complemented well by Jasprit Bumrah's (2/17 in 3 overs) toe crushing yorkers.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli bats during their first T20 cricket match against Australia in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli bats during their first T20 cricket match against Australia in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi: Skipper Virat Kohli played a sweetcameo after yet another impressive show by the bowling unit as India comfortably beat Australia by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed opening T20 International, here tonight.

It was the seventh consecutive win for India in the shortest format having last against the Aussies, way back in 2012 at Dhaka in the ICC World T20.

After chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2/16 in 4 overs) yet again bamboozled the visitors alongside Jasprit Bumrah (2/17 in 4 overs) which saw them score 118 for 8 in 18.4 overs, India were left to chase a revised target of 48 in 6 overs via Duckworth-Lewis method.

Skipper Kohli's 14-ball-22 had three boundaries and Shikhar Dhawan also hit three boundaries in his unbeaten 15 as they cruised to the target in 5.3 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rohit Sharma hit debutant left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff for a boundary and flicked nathan Coulter-Nile for a six beforte being cleaned up.

However the third over bowled by Andrew Tye decisively clinched the match in India's favour as Dhawan and Kohli got a boundary each to get 11 runs. After that it became a cakewalk as coulter-Nile's next over produced nine runs.

With six needed off the final over bowled by Dan Christian, Kohli smacked the third delivery for a boundary to finish it off in style. Opting to bowl, Kohli's bowlers did not take their foot off the pedal as Australia were restricted to a meagre 118 for 8 when rain stopped play after 18.4 overs. Australia's batting woes continued as they once again failed to read Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin.

Man of the match Yadav finished with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs, complemented well by Jasprit Bumrah's (2/17 in 3 overs) toe crushing yorkers. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/23 in 4 overs) also played his part to perfection. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a wicket apiece.

Australia were off to a flyer with 50 runs coming off 37 balls but Chahal provided the vital breakthroughs, dismissing his bunny Glenn Maxwell for a fourth time in four games.

Maxwell, who is often called 'Big Show' for promising much and delivering too little as he gave a simple catch to Bumrah at short mid-wicket.

This was after Kuldeep dismissed Aaron Finch (42) and Moises Henriques (8) off successive overs.

It was Finch's dismissal that brought about Australia's downfall. Finch looked in fine form with four boundaries and one six but against Yadav, he looked determined to play the sweep shot. After playing five sweep shots, Yadav bowled one fuller that breached his defence.

The wicket virtually sent alarm bells ringing in the Australians camp as Yadav and Chahal went through the middle overs restricting their flow of runs before Bumrah's twin bursts in the 18th over.

Earlier, David Warner made his intent clear with successive boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over. Warner looked for a third boundary with a similar slash but was played on, done in by the length as Bhuvneshwar had the last laugh in a battle between the two Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates.

Tags: virat kohli, kuldeep yadav, india vs australia

MOST POPULAR

1

Women would choose an average-looking partner over a 10/10: Poll

2

New smart bandage for better, faster healing

3

Find out why so many LGBT couples do not go on vacations

4

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Big gap between India and other teams, says coach Luis Matos

5

Begum Akhtar gets special Google Doodle on 103rd birth anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

From science to literarture, here are the Nobel Laureates of 2017

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham