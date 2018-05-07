The Asian Age | News

LIVE| IPL 2018,SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli wins the toss, elects to field first

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 7, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 7:38 pm IST

A loss for Virat Kohli and co will end their chances of qualifying for the play-offs.

Teams

Toss: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss, elect to field first

RCB make two changes to their side.  Manan Vohra comes in for Murugan Ashwin while Moeen Ali replaces Brendon McCullum

Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing the same XI

Preview: In one of the most highly anticipated clashes Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League (IPL)at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

Ahead of the clash, moods in both camps are very much different. SRH are comfortably sitting at top of the table , while RCB has a season to forget and are staring at a possible elimination.

The Sunrisers are on a roll with four successive wins. Their win against Delhi Daredevils in the last game saw Alex Hales firing at top of the order has come as blessing for SRH in absence of talismanic David Warner . Yusuf Pathan's power hitting at the end in the last game has brought a breath pf fresh air.

The bowling of SRH is certainly one of the top quality attacks of this season IPL. Pacers Siddharth Kaul , Basil Thampi and Sandeep Sharma have steeped up in absence of Buvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi’s comeback in the last game have made their pace attack even more dangerous.

The spin department has been led by Rashid Khan , who has been performing brilliantly this season. Shakib Al Hasan and Pathan are another solid options.

In stark contrast, the Royal Challengers have had another disastrous season. While Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been scoring with the bat other batsman like Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock have been inconsistent with the bat at the top. Parthiv Patel’s performance in the last game proved that he is capable of giving starts at top of the order. Mandeep Singh has also been inconsistent with the bat, which has been a cause of concern for the Bangalore side .

Their bowling department have also failed to defends match winning totals, with bowlers leaking runs and not been able to pick up wickets consistently. Umesh Yadav has been the shining star for RCB, while Yuzvendra Chahal has failed to make major impact, which has hit RCB badly.

A loss in todays game could bring the curtains down on RCB's season and the chance to qualify for play-ofs will also diminish.

