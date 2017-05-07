The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:15 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

India to take part in Champions Trophy, says BCCI

AFP
Published : May 7, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2017, 1:45 pm IST

The BCCI had skipped the deadline for announcing the team and threatened a pull-out from the Champions Trophy over the dispute with the ICC.

Team India's squad will be picked by the selection committee on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
 Team India's squad will be picked by the selection committee on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Defending champions India will take part in the Champions Trophy next month, BCCI said on Sunday, ending weeks of speculation over the team's participation in the premier tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the decision after a special general meeting held in New Delhi amidst a row over sharing revenues with the game's world governing body.

"The BCCI SGM unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy," it said in a statement. “The squad for the 50-over tournament would be named on Monday,” it added.

The eight-nation Champions Trophy will be played in England and Wales from June 1.

The BCCI had skipped the deadline for announcing the team and threatened a pull-out from the Champions Trophy over the dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The dispute stemmed from ICC's decision last month to amend rules so that less money and power was held by cricket's "Big Three" – England, India and Australia.

The powerful BCCI stands to lose USD 277 million revenue over the next eight years under the sweeping changes approved by ICC members.

The BCCI said it was keeping its legal options open, indicating the row was far from over.

"The Board unanimously authorised the acting honorary secretary of the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC in the best interest of the BCCI while keeping its legal options open," it said in the statement.

Tags: board of control for cricket in india (bcci), team india, icc champions trophy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Egypt: India to hold cultural fest to celebrate Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary

2

Here's why you should change your password immediately

3

Woman flies over 4800 km in wrong direction on US airline flight

4

Katrina's modelling ambitions very much on display in this throwback picture

5

This photo of a girl with a really 'long' hand is going viral

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham