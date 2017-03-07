The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 07, 2017 | Last Update : 06:23 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

India vs Australia: R Ashwin spins India to series-levelling win

REUTERS
Published : Mar 7, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2017, 6:03 pm IST

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets to lead India to a dramatic 75-run victory over Australia in the second test.

The win enabled the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1. (Photo: PTI)
 The win enabled the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets to lead India to a dramatic 75-run victory over Australia in the second test on Tuesday, the win enabling the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1.

On a M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch offering unpredictable bounce for the pacemen and sharp turn for the spinners, Australia were bundled all out for 112 in their second innings late on the fourth day after being set a victory target of 188.

India's hopes of squaring the series looked all but dead when they were dismissed for 189 in their first innings but the world's top-ranked side fought back to keep Australia within reach and then batted resolutely to set a testing target.

Ashwin's five-wicket haul was the 25th for the world's top-ranked bowler, who finished with figures of 6-41 in an enthralling test match that witnessed four different bowlers pick up six wickets for a first time.

"It is a great feeling to beat Australia, the way things went in the first innings and the way we came back, it was a memorable test match for all of us," India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said in a post-match interview.

"Anything about 200 was almost impossible too chase but once we crossed 150, we all believed we could defend this total and once we had 188, we definitely believed it."

After dismissing the free-scoring opening batsman David Warner for 17 in his first spell, Ashwin returned before tea to send back Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade.

Peter Handscomb was Australia's last hope but he too, fell to Ashwin in the final session, as did Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon as the off-spinner took five wickets for just nine runs in a devastating spell either side of the interval.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav also chipped in, getting the big wicket of Australia captain Steve Smith, who was out leg before to a grubber that stayed so low it almost hit his boot.

Smith was out for 28 and also angered the Indian fielders when he appeared to look towards his dressing room for advice before opting against a review of the decision.

Umesh also dismissed Shaun Marsh leg before for nine, when he padded a delivery outside the off stump. The batsman would have been saved if he had reviewed the decision with replays showing the ball was missing the wicket.

Hazelwood’s haul

Josh Hazlewood earlier picked up career-best figures of 6-67 to rip through India's batting on the fourth morning and remove the hosts for 274 in their second innings when it appeared they would score much more.

Smith started with spin from both ends to try and break the fifth-wicket partnership between Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane but when the new ball was available after 80 overs, he handed it to his pacemen.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc was erratic at first but then made a key breakthrough by dismissing Rahane leg before for 52 with a full inswinger that ending a vital partnership of 118.

Starc then rattled the stumps of Karun Nair with his next ball and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha only just survived the hat-trick delivery.

The 26-year-old Hazlewood, who had taken three wickets on Monday, took up the gauntlet in the following over and struck a major blow to India's hopes by dismissing Pujara for 92, caught at gully.

Ashwin was also out in the same over for four to the right-arm paceman and Umesh became Hazlewood's sixth victim as India lost five wickets for just 20 runs in 19 deliveries.

Tags: india vs australia, bengaluru test, ravichandran ashwin
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

The countries where most men exaggerate penis size

2

Govt planning to use LNG as transportation fuel: Dharmendra Pradhan

3

Nubia ready to launch a photographer’s smartphone

4

New species of microbes found breeding on mobile phones

5

Mocked by Shobhaa De, obese MP cop feels 'light' post-op

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham