The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 06, 2017 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and boys will look to bring an early end to the third and final test at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Photo:BCCI) Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd test Day 5: Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd test Day 5: Virat Kohli's team eye 2-0 series win
 
Sports, Cricket

Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd test Day 5: Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd test Day 5: Virat Kohli's team eye 2-0 series win

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 6, 2017, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2017, 8:57 am IST

Dinesh Chandimal will have the responsibility to help Sri Lanka salvage a draw on the final day.

Virat Kohli and boys will look to bring an early end to the third and final test at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Photo:BCCI)
 Virat Kohli and boys will look to bring an early end to the third and final test at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Photo:BCCI)

Preview

New Delhi:  Team India are the favourites to win the third test match against Sri Lanka currently underway at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. Virat Kohli and his team will look to wrap up Sri Lanka innings quickly on the fifth and final day.

Team India second innings saw skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma score half centuries. Ajinkya Rahane once again failed with the bat as he was dismissed for just 10 runs.

India eventually declared their second innings at 246/5 to set Sri Lanka target of 410 runs for victory.

Chasing a huge target Sri Lanka needed good start from openers. Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja had other ideas as they reduced Sri Lankan to 31/3 before end of days play to hand India  advantage going into the final day.

Sri Lanka opener Sadeera Samarawickrama was the first batsman to be dismissed as he edged Shami to Rahane in slips. Ravindra Jadeja delivered the knockout punch before end of days play as he dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne and night watchman Suranga Lakmal in space of three balls.

The onus will be on first innings centurions Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal to once again pull Sri Lanka out of trouble and salvage a draw on the final day.

Tags: india vs sri lanka, live score, new delhi test, test india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

The Ashes: James Anderson, Joe Root give England a sniff in Adelaide Test

2

In a first, Trump shrinks 2 national monuments by half, environmentalists sue him

3

Six-year-old tells Santa: 'You don't know my troubles'

4

Video: MS Dhoni’s daughter shows off musical talent

5

India vs Sri Lanka: Lanka lose 3 early wickets on Day 4, need to chase 379 more

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham