Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd test Day 5: Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd test Day 5: Virat Kohli's team eye 2-0 series win

Dinesh Chandimal will have the responsibility to help Sri Lanka salvage a draw on the final day.

Virat Kohli and boys will look to bring an early end to the third and final test at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Photo:BCCI)

Preview

New Delhi: Team India are the favourites to win the third test match against Sri Lanka currently underway at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. Virat Kohli and his team will look to wrap up Sri Lanka innings quickly on the fifth and final day.

Team India second innings saw skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma score half centuries. Ajinkya Rahane once again failed with the bat as he was dismissed for just 10 runs.

India eventually declared their second innings at 246/5 to set Sri Lanka target of 410 runs for victory.

Chasing a huge target Sri Lanka needed good start from openers. Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja had other ideas as they reduced Sri Lankan to 31/3 before end of days play to hand India advantage going into the final day.

Sri Lanka opener Sadeera Samarawickrama was the first batsman to be dismissed as he edged Shami to Rahane in slips. Ravindra Jadeja delivered the knockout punch before end of days play as he dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne and night watchman Suranga Lakmal in space of three balls.

The onus will be on first innings centurions Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal to once again pull Sri Lanka out of trouble and salvage a draw on the final day.