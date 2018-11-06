The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 06, 2018 | Last Update : 04:43 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 2019 season to start early, auction scheduled for December in Jaipur

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Nov 6, 2018, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2018, 3:38 pm IST

The IPL will have an early start keeping in mind the ICC Cricket World Cup in late May.

The IPL 2019 auctions will be held on December 17 and 18 in Jaipur, keeping in mind the early start of the season. (Photo: BCCI)
 The IPL 2019 auctions will be held on December 17 and 18 in Jaipur, keeping in mind the early start of the season. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday confirmed that their players will only be available to play in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 till May 1 next year.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup set to kick off on May 31 in England next year, the IPL will reportedly commence as early as March 29 and go on till the third week of May.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the IPL 2019 auctions will be held on December 17 and 18 in Jaipur, keeping in mind the early start of the season.

However, the franchises first want some clarity on the venue of the tournament as the report goes on to add that it could be moved out of India due to the general elections.

South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are possible venues for the eight-team tournament.

“We wanted the auction to be conducted after the venue is known so that we could have chosen our players accordingly but the BCCI has its own timelines to follow,” a franchise official said.

“We understand that the venue would be known by then,” another official added.

India will play their first round-robin game against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), icc cricket world cup 2019, indian premier league

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

2

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

3

Priyanka Chopra looks like a bride celebrating Bachelorette, Parineeti joins in

4

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

5

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

more

Editors' Picks

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Prithvi Theatre Festival commenced a few days back and yesterday, a day before Diwali, the festival finally saw Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make time, looking all too pretty.

Kareena and Saif ring in Diwali at Prithvi Theatre Festival, others join in

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham