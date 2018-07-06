The Asian Age | News



England vs India, 2nd T20: Eoin Morgan calls for better show against Kuldeep Yadav

ANI
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 11:33 am IST

England are currently trailing 0-1 in the T20I series after slumping to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the opening match.

The second match of the T20I series between two sides is slated to be played in Cardiff on July 6. (Photo: AFP)
London: England captain Eoin Morgan has admitted that his side need to perform much better against Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav if they want to keep alive their hopes in the ongoing three-match T20I series.

England are currently trailing 0-1 in the T20I series after slumping to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the opening match at the Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers for the Virat Kohli-led side as he finished with the brilliant figures of five for 24.

"He completely deceived us, and I thought he bowled well. We know we can do better - so we need to. Kuldeep bowled well. Between now and the next game, we need to assess our plans, make sure they're the right ones, and stick with them," Sports24 quoted Morgan, as saying.

The 31-year-old further advised the team to spend more time on the ground to stand better chances against the spinner.

"The more time you spend at the crease, the better you see the ball. You go from sitting in the dug-out to match pace, when a guy is three overs into his spell, it is going to be different. That's the hardest part about batting - starting - (so) 'face more deliveries off him'," he said.

Kuldeep first dismissed opener Jos Buttler (69) before sending a struggling Alex Hales (eight) back to the pavilion in the 12th over. He then scalped the wickets of skipper Morgan (seven), Jonny Bairstow (duck) and Joe Root (duck) in the 14th over.

The second match of the T20I series between two sides is slated to be played in Cardiff on July 6.

