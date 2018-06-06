Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Kohli's wax figure has now joined other sporting heroes including Kapil Dev, and Lionel Messi.

New Delhi: Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled on Wednesday here at Madame Tussauds in the national capital.

Kohli will join other sports sensations in his signature batting pose in the interactive zone.

The 28-year-old's figure has been crafted from over 200 measurements and photographs taken during the sitting session.

Fans will get to see Kohli in his dynamic pose, wearing the Indian cricket team jersey, ready to strike. This pose symbolises the achievements of the Indian captain as an international cricket icon and will now win the hearts of his fans visiting the attraction.

At the unveiling of his figure, Kohli said, "I sincere, appreciate the efforts and incredible work undergone in making my figure. Thanks to Madame Tussauds for choosing me for this lifetime experience. I am grateful to my fans for their love and support. This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life. Best wishes for this incredible craftsmanship and now awaiting to see the fan reactions."

Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. said, "India has massive craze for cricket and cricketers. Virat Kohli, is today's cricket star and has a huge fan following across the globe. The growing love for him amongst his fans made him on obvious choice for Madame Tussauds, Delhi. We are certain that his figure will add new charm to the sports zone. We shall keep introducing more exciting additions in the future to keep our visitors entertained."

Kohli's wax figure has now joined other sporting heroes including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Lionel Messi.