Champions Trophy: England beats New Zealand by 87 runs

AFP
Published : Jun 6, 2017, 11:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2017, 11:38 pm IST

Victory meant England had won both their opening Group A games following their eight-wicket defeat of Bangladesh at the Oval last week.

England's Jake Ball celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Luke Ronchi, during the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 England's Jake Ball celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Luke Ronchi, during the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)

Cardiff, United Kingdom: England booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy with an 87-run win over New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday.

New Zealand, set 311 for victory, were bowled out for 223 with 39 balls left in their innings.

Fast bowler Mark Wood took the key wicket of Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson to dismiss the star batsman for 87.

Earlier Joe Root's 64 and Jos Buttler's quickfire 61 not out were the cornerstones of England's 310 all out after they lost the toss, with New Zealand pacemen Corey Anderson and Adam Milne taking three wickets apiece.

Victory meant England were through to the last four of a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day international teams regardless of the outcome of their last group match against archrivals Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday.

