 Suryakumar Yadav's fine form with the bt continues as he close sin on yet another 50. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018,MI v KKR: Rohit Sharma departs, Sunil Narine with the breakthrough
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018,MI v KKR: Rohit Sharma departs, Sunil Narine with the breakthrough

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 6, 2018, 3:27 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 5:05 pm IST

Score after 13 overs, Mumbai Indians 122-2: SuryaKumar Yadav 57 , Hardik Pandya 9; Sunil Narine 2-0-15-1

Suryakumar Yadav's fine form with the bt continues as he close sin on yet another 50. (Photo: BCCI)
 Suryakumar Yadav's fine form with the bt continues as he close sin on yet another 50. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: They have done it once, but can they do it twice. Mumbai Indians have managed to keep their playoff hopes alive with resounding wins over Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in their last two games. Their path to playoffs is hanging by thread with five more matches to play and five victories to gain.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other at Wankhede on Sunday, which will the first meeting between both the teams in the first of the two back to back games.

MI’s batting once again will be of utmost importance as their batsmen have failed to play long innings in crunch games. Evin Lewis's form haven’t been consistent, Ishan Kishan have failed to pack the punch. The Pandya brothers too, have blown hot and cold and Kieron Pollard is yet to make his bat do the talking.

While Suryakumar Yadav have been the only bright spot, skipper Rohit Sharma needs to come good with an important knock. The bowling attack led by young leg spinner Mayank Markande have done well in the last two games. The pacers will have to pull up their socks and avoid leaking runs in the final few overs. Hardik and Mitchell McClenaghan have to up their antique against the likes of Andre Russel , who could prove handy in the final over’s.

Meanwhile, KKR's batting doesn’t have such problem as their opening pair of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn ave given good starts in previous matches. Vice –captain Robin Uthappa, who has been KKR’s mainstay for long time will have to step up and contribute with the bat.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik is in the form of his life; and young Shubman Gill has also shown that he can play well at the big stage. With such dangerous players at disposal the Knight Riders looks a very threatening side.

It will be home coming for Nitish Rana, who previously donned the MI jersey and was a consistent run getter for the side. The Delhi batsman who suffered a back spasm, missed KKR’s last game and a final call on his participation will be taken at the final moment.

In the bowling department, the spin trio of Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine can he handful for any batting lineup. In the pace department, with Mitchell Johnson proving to be expensive, Tom Curran might get look in today’s game

A win on the home turf for Rohit Sharma-led side will be nothing short of moral booster and gives them a chance to sneak in with a chance for play-off birth. Any slip up will ultimately end the dream of retaining the tile.

Tags: mumbai indians, 2018 indian premier league, rohit sharma, dinesh karthik, kolkata knight riders

