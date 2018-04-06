IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals make comeback after two years to make the upcoming edition more spicy.

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will get underway this weekend, where eight franchises will lock horns with one another for the prestigious trophy.

The 11th edition will see the comeback of two of the most successful sides - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are returning after a two-year hiatus following a spot fixing ban. And the return of the two teams, the upcoming edition promises to be nothing short of a T20 carnival.

Defending champions and three-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) who outclassed the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the finals last year will face MS Dhoni’s CSK in the opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, 7 April.

Entire match schedule with date and time (IST) :

Match 1, 7 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 2, 8 April 2018 at 4 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 3, 8 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 4, 9 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 5, 10 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 6, 11 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 7, 12 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Match 8, 13 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 9, 14 April 2018 at 4 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 10, 14 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 11, 15 April 2018 at 4 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 12, 15 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 13, 16 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 14, 17 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 15, 18 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 16, 19 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 17, 20 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 18, 21 April 2018 at 4 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 19, 21 April 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 20, 22 April 2018 at 4 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 21, 22 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Match 22, 23 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 23, 24 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 24, 25 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 25, 26 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 26, 27 April 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 27, 28 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Match 28, 29 April 2018 at 4 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 29, 29 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 30, 30 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 31, 1 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Match 32, 2 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 33, 3 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 34, 4 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Match 35, 5 May 2018 at 4 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 36, 5 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 37, 6 May 2018 at 4 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 38, 6 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 39, 7 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 40, 8 May 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 41, 9 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Match 42, 10 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 43, 11 May 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 44, 12 May 2018 at 4 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 45, 12 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 46, 13 May 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 47, 13 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 48, 14 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 49, 15 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 50, 16 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 51, 17 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 52, 18 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 53, 19 May 2018 at 4 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 54, 19 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 55, 20 May 2018 at 4 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Match 56, 20 May 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

Qualifier 1, 22 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Teams to be announced

Eliminator, 23 May 2018 at 8 pm, Pune: Teams to be announced

Qualifier 2, 25 May 2018 at 8 PM, Pune: Teams to be announced

Final, 27 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Teams to be announced

Squads:

Teams can own upto 25 players in their squads, each containing a maximum of eight overseas players. Steve Smith and David Warner will not be a part of the tournament after the recent ball-tampering saga in the Test series against South Africa. Aussie compatriot Mitchell Starc, who was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will miss out due to an injury.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo. Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Lungisani Ngidi, Asif K M, N Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Delhi Daredevils (DD): Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Starc, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi, Corey Anderson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kane Williamson (capt), Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Carlos Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Tanmay Agarwal.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.