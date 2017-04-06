The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 06, 2017 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Video: Kashmiri cricketers sing Pakistan national anthem, detained by police

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 4:30 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 4:31 pm IST

As per the video, the cricketers in the Pakistan kit are seen singing the national anthem, ahead of this match.

The incident came into light after a video of the cricketers, who were donning the Pakistan jersey, went viral on Youtube. (Photo: Youtube/ Screengrab)
 The incident came into light after a video of the cricketers, who were donning the Pakistan jersey, went viral on Youtube. (Photo: Youtube/ Screengrab)

Srinagar: A number of Kashmiri cricketers have been detained by local police for allegedly sporting the Pakistan cricket team’s jersey during a match; the team also sung Pakistan’s national anthem at the event.

The incident came into light after a video of the cricketers, who were donning the Pakistan jersey, went viral on Youtube.

As per the video, the cricketers in the Pakistan kit are seen singing the national anthem, ahead of this match.

The two sides sang the Pakistan and India national anthems, before the match. (Photo Youtube/ Screengrab)The two sides sang the Pakistan and India national anthems, before the match. (Photo Youtube/ Screengrab)

The opposing team, who were dressed in the traditional white cricketing outfit, were representing India in the match, and had also sung the Indian national anthem, according to reports.

The Kashmiri cricketers, who were seen singing the Pakistan national anthem, were taken to the Ganderbal Police Station, in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)The Kashmiri cricketers, who were seen singing the Pakistan national anthem, were taken to the Ganderbal Police Station, in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

The Kashmiri cricketers, who were seen singing the Pakistan national anthem, were taken to the Ganderbal Police Station, in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)The Kashmiri cricketers, who were seen singing the Pakistan national anthem, were taken to the Ganderbal Police Station, in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

The Kashmiri cricketers, who were seen singing the Pakistan national anthem, were taken to the Ganderbal Police Station, in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)The Kashmiri cricketers, who were seen singing the Pakistan national anthem, were taken to the Ganderbal Police Station, in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

The set of cricketers, who sang the Pakistan national anthem ahead of the match, have been detained by the Police at the Ganderbal Police Station.

Tags: india vs pakistan, jammu and kashmir, kashmir police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Kashmiri cricketers sing Pakistan national anthem, detained by police

2

Video: Muscular cop evading a rat is cracking up the Internet

3

Teenager asks Emma Stone out for prom with La La Land inspired video

4

Watch: Golmaal Again team's pranks on each other are just too hilarious!

5

Vaisakhi resolution introduced in US Congress

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham