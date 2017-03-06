The Asian Age | News

Sports, Cricket

Live, Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: India aim for early wickets

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 9:46 am IST

Onus on Indian bowlers and fielders as India fight to keep alive the hopes of winning the Bengaluru Test.

India will need all the luck in the world and need to hold onto every single opportunity to keep alive the hopes of levelling the series. (Photo: AP)
  India will need all the luck in the world and need to hold onto every single opportunity to keep alive the hopes of levelling the series. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli and Co will aim to wrap up the Australian innings as India fight to turn the tables on Steve Smith and Co on Day three of the second Test here on Monday.

Australia, who bundled out India for 189 on Day 1 of the Test, ended Day 2 at 237 for 6 with Matthew Wade batting on 25 and Mitchell Starc unbeaten on 14.

While Indian bowlers toiled on second day, the luck was not entirely on India’s side as Australian batsmen managed to survive. However, India will need all the luck in the world and need to hold onto every single opportunity to keep alive the hopes of levelling the series.

Tags: india vs australia, live cricket score, benagluru test
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

