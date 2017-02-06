BCCI administrators sack employees appointed by Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke

BCCI administrators sacked employees attached to the offices of former president Anurag Thakur and general secretary Ajay Shirke.

Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were removed from their respective posts on January 2 by the Supreme Court for non-compliance of the Lodha committee recommendations. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) on Monday sacked employees attached to the offices of former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur and general secretary Ajay Shirke.

Appointments and tenure of other BCCI officials will be overseen by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Thakur and Shirke were removed from their respective posts on January 2 by the Supreme Court for non-compliance of the Lodha committee recommendations. The COA took over the functioning of the cricket board on January 30 at the behest of the apex court.

The COA, which includes four members, comprises of former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai, IDFC Managing Director Vikram Limaye, former Indian women's cricket team captain Diana Edulji and historian Ramachandra Guha.