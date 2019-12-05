'Have some thoughts for T20 World Cup, will discuss with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri': Sourav Ganguly

Speaking on India topping the charts in the Test rankings Ganguly heaped praise on the team and said the team can consistently win overseas.

Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he has "some thoughts" with regards to the Indian team going into next year's T20 World Cup which he will soon discuss with captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

India will lock horns with the West Indies in a three-match T20 International series from Friday in Hyderabad.

"If you are we are chasing very well in T20 cricket. We need to do the same when batting first. I have some thoughts which I will share with Virat, Ravi and the management. We haven't played many T20 internationals and I am confident by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready," Ganguly said while unveiling Sharmistha Gooptu's book "Menoka Has Hanged Herself" here.

The former captain, however, did not elaborate on the pans he has on his mind. The T20 World Cup will be held in October-November next year in Australia.

Speaking on India topping the charts in the Test rankings Ganguly heaped praise on the team and said it has the potential to consistently win overseas.

"That's the ultimate ambition. We have done well in Australia last year. We have the team to do well in NZ and again in Australia. That's what our aim is at the worlds best Test team," said the former captain.

At the book launch, Ganguly was also asked some light-hearted questions which ranged from his favourite film to his favourite actor.

"My all time favourite film is Sholay," he said.

And if he got the chance to play a character in a film, which one would it be?

"That's a very difficult question because I don't think I can act. But some of my favourite characters would be you know, Amitabh Bachchan and surely Gabbar Singh in Sholay. Gabbar Singh was a bit more popular not that I can play a Gabbar Singh, but his roll in Sholay actually made that film" he said.

"I was very fond of Soumitra Chattopadhyay's roles in different Satyajit Ray films. I thought it was fantastic. Not just his role but the entire cast of the Satyajit Ray films were fantastic," he added.

Ganguly said films are good stress-buster.

"It cleans your mind up takes your mind away from all your daily life and work," he said.

"So there have been some great artists over the years as I said Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh, Hrithik, Aamir. In Bengal, Soumitra babu, Prosenjit (Chatterjee), I think Abir (Chatterjee) is a good actor. The lots of other good actors as well, pardon me if I have not taken the names of everyone."