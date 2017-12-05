LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Kohli and co aim to break Lankan resolve

After staging strong comeback on the third day,Team India will look to quickly wrap up Sri Lanka innings on the fourth day.

Virat Kohli led Team India are currently one wicket away from taking 1st innings lead against Sri Lanka in the third and final test. (Photo:BCCI)

Preview:

New Delhi: Sri Lanka batting finally came good in the third and final test at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. The third day of the final test saw Sri Lankan stage comeback, led by their two most experienced and talented batsmen in form of Angelo Mathews and skipper Dinesh Chandimal, as the duo put on 181 runs for the fourth wicket.

Chandimal remained unbeaten on 147 runs will look to add more runs to the team total in company of Lakshan Sandakan in the first session of the fourth day.

For Team India, Ravichandran Ashwin led the way with three wickets to help the team stage a strong comeback in the final session of Day 3. Sri Lanka lost five wickets for just 39 runs in the final session to finish day three on 356 for nine, trailing India by 180 runs and just one wicket left.

Alongside Ashwin, pacers Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja all chipped in with 2 wickets apiece to put the visitors on the backfoot.