 Shaw scored 25 ball 50 to put DD in command. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Rashid Khan strikes for SRH, Prithvi Shaw departs
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Rashid Khan strikes for SRH, Prithvi Shaw departs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 5, 2018, 7:41 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2018, 8:47 pm IST

Score after 10 overs, DD 95-1 Shreyas Iyer 28 , Rishabh Pant 2 Rashid Khan 2-0-12-1

Shaw scored 25 ball 50 to put DD in command. (Photo: BCCI)
 Shaw scored 25 ball 50 to put DD in command. (Photo: BCCI)

DD are 95-1 in 10 overs

Prithvi Shaw has led the charge for the men in Red and Blue with a fine half century against a quality bowling attack. The youngster has finding the fences with ease as SRH bowlers have failed to stop the batsman from scoring freely.

50 for Prithvi Shaw. What a knock from the Mumbai youngster at the top of the order. The right-hander took just 25 balls to reach the milestone.

DD are 40-1 in 5 overs

It has been a decent start for Daredevils after Maxwell, who was sent to open the innings was unlucky to get run out after the deflected of Sandeep Sharma's hand and hit the stumps to give SRH an early breakthrough.

TOSS:

Delhi Daredevils win the toss elect to bat first.

Sunrisers make one change, Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in for Basil Thampi

Daredevils bring in two changes in their side. Dan Christian and Naman Ojha come in place of Colin Munro and Shahbaz Nadeem 

Preview:It is the battle of two teams that have been separated by 6 points on the Indian Premier League points table. High flying Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on bottom placed Delhi Daredevils in the 36 th match of IPL to be played at  Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been in terrific form, especially their bowlers who have defended low scores of 132 runs and 118 runs in their previous games. Inspite of absene of  star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH pacers Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul and Basil Thampi have proved to be handy for the opposition.

Captain Kane Williamson has been among runs and will look to continue his fine form.

The team sitting pretty at the top of the points table gives Manish Pandey the cushion to Shikhar Dhawan, who suffered injury will look to regaining the form in the clash against the side, who are stranded at bottom

For Delhi Daredevils, change of captaincy has got their campaign back on track. The Shreyas Iyer-led side registered two wins in their last three games. The boys from the capital city won their matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, while coming close to beating MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw have been in fine form with the bat. Iyer have relished the role of captaincy and have been leading from front with the bat , Pant’s big hits has entertained the crowd and Shaw has been in sublime form as an opener in absence of Gautam Gambhir.

With the ball, Avesh Khan and Trent Boult have been in fine form. Liam Plunkett with his pace will be a serious threat if the pitch offers  extra bounce.

In the spin department Iyer can turn to veteran Amit Mishra, and Shabaz Nadeem.  Maxwell has shown the knack of providing breakthrough when the team needs the most.

It would be interesting to see as to which kind of bowlers will find help from the 22 yard strip.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Saturday (May 5th).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium ,Hyderabad.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

