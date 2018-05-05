The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 05, 2018 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs RCB:Lungi Ngidi removes Brendon McCullum
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs RCB:Lungi Ngidi removes Brendon McCullum

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 5, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2018, 4:24 pm IST

Score after 5 overs, RCB 37-1 ( Parthiv Patel 21*, Virat Kohli 8*; David Willey 0/15, Lungi Ngidi 1/12).

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Pune: Lungi Ngidi struck early as he removed Brendon McCullum for five runs, giving an early blow to the visitors.

RCB 9-1 from 1.2 overs

WICKET! Shardul Thakur takes a brilliant catch at mid-on to dismiss Brendon McCullum as Lungi Ngidi strikes. He had to put an extra effort in taking the catch, but just hung on to take a splendid stunner.

Toss update

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

Both teams have made three changes.

For CSK, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey and Shardul Thakur have come in for Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma and Km Asif.

The big news coming in from the RCB camp is that AB de Villiers replaces Quinton de Kock, whereas Parthiv Patel and Murugan Ashwin come in for Manan Vohra and Washington Sundar.

Here's the playing XI for both teams:

Preview

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to recover from their shock loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match when MS Dhoni and co take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Saturday.

RCB, on the other hand, is coming back from a much-needed win against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Garden City.

Friends will once again turn foes when MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli lock horns, this time in CSK’s adopted home ground.

The last time the two teams met was in Bengaluru exactly 10 days back, when MS Dhoni’s and Ambati Rayudu’s heroics led the two-time champions to a thrilling five-wicket win.

In the overall head-to-head between the two heavyweights, it is CSK who have the advantage over RCB, holding a 13-7 win ratio. One match ended in a no-result.

For the visitors, it will be interesting to see if their big-hitter AB de Villiers would return for the key clash. The talismanic South African batsman had missed the team’s last two games due to viral fever.

In fact, it was the last time during the two teams’ face-off when de Villiers smashed a 30-ball 68 before he was dismissed by Imran Tahir.

Al in all, this South Indian derby will be a cracker of a contest to watch out for in the first of the two games on Saturday.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:Virat Kohli(captain), Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Brendon McCullum, , Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Pavan Deshpande, Aniruddha Joshi.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni( Captain /Wicketkeeper) Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, , Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Saturday (May 5th).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018, chennai super kings, royal challengers bangalore (rcb), live cricket score
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

