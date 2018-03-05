The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 06, 2018 | Last Update : 03:46 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

Under-19 selection panel: Venkatesh Prasad's replacement will be named soon, says BCCI

ANI
Published : Mar 5, 2018, 7:37 pm IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2018, 7:38 pm IST

Prasad's resignation as Chairman of Junior Selection Committee came less than a month after India won the U-19 World Cup.

Soon after Venkatesh's resignation, he was named as Kings XI Punjab's bowling coach for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to be held from April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: Shripad Naik / Deccan Chronicle)
 Soon after Venkatesh's resignation, he was named as Kings XI Punjab's bowling coach for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to be held from April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: Shripad Naik / Deccan Chronicle)

New Delhi: Few days after former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad resigned from the post of chairman of the Indian cricket team's junior selection committee, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna has confirmed that the post would be filled shortly under the rules and regulations of the board.

Prasad's resignation as Chairman of Junior Selection Committee came less than a month after India won the U-19 World Cup. The reason for his resignation is not yet clear.

There have been speculations that former India off-spinner Ashish Kapoor, along with Punjab batsman Amit Sharma, are under consideration for the post.

It should be noted that the duo was a part of the five-member junior selection panel before it was cut down to three members as per Lodha Committee recommendations.

Speaking to ANI, CK Khanna admitted that Ashish and Amit are also under consideration among others and that he is hopeful that the post would be filled by this week's end.

"Venkatesh Prasad resigned last week only. I have started discussing about the post with my colleagues and with the other BCCI members as well. We are considering some names. Amit and Ashish are also under consideration. We will shortly fill up the vacancy under the rules and regulations of the BCCI. I hope by the end of this week it should be done," CK Khanna said

The other two members of the junior selection panel are former Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Gyanendra Pandey and former Baroda batsman Rakesh Parikh.

Soon after Venkatesh's resignation, he was named as Kings XI Punjab's bowling coach for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to be held from April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tags: venkatesh prasad, bcci, ck khanna

MOST POPULAR

1

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

2

Meryl Streep gets compared to Shrek’s fairy Godmother at Oscars 2018

3

Here’s what celebrities are dining on at Academy Awards

4

The tale behind the Indian connection of the world's largest whisky bar

5

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham