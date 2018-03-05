Under-19 selection panel: Venkatesh Prasad's replacement will be named soon, says BCCI

Prasad's resignation as Chairman of Junior Selection Committee came less than a month after India won the U-19 World Cup.

New Delhi: Few days after former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad resigned from the post of chairman of the Indian cricket team's junior selection committee, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna has confirmed that the post would be filled shortly under the rules and regulations of the board.

Prasad's resignation as Chairman of Junior Selection Committee came less than a month after India won the U-19 World Cup. The reason for his resignation is not yet clear.

There have been speculations that former India off-spinner Ashish Kapoor, along with Punjab batsman Amit Sharma, are under consideration for the post.

It should be noted that the duo was a part of the five-member junior selection panel before it was cut down to three members as per Lodha Committee recommendations.

Speaking to ANI, CK Khanna admitted that Ashish and Amit are also under consideration among others and that he is hopeful that the post would be filled by this week's end.

"Venkatesh Prasad resigned last week only. I have started discussing about the post with my colleagues and with the other BCCI members as well. We are considering some names. Amit and Ashish are also under consideration. We will shortly fill up the vacancy under the rules and regulations of the BCCI. I hope by the end of this week it should be done," CK Khanna said

The other two members of the junior selection panel are former Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Gyanendra Pandey and former Baroda batsman Rakesh Parikh.

