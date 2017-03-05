The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 05, 2017 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

India strike twice, dominate Australia in Bengaluru

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 5, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2017, 12:04 pm IST

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each as India dominated an intense opening session on day two.

R Ashwin picked the first wicket of the day as he dismissed David Warner. (Photo: AP)
 R Ashwin picked the first wicket of the day as he dismissed David Warner. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each as India dominated an intense opening session on day two of the second cricket test, conceding just 47 runs in 29 overs as Australia reached the lunch interval at 87-2 on Sunday.

Opener Matt Renshaw was unbeaten on 40 from 144 deliveries in partnerships of 52 with David Warner (33) and 30 with skipper Steve Smith (8).

The Australians resumed at 40 without loss and on a high after bowling India out for 189 despite losing the toss at Bangalore and coming off a comprehensive 333-run win in the first test at Pune.

But India rallied, applying sustained pressure as pacemen Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav bowled a tight line from one end, constantly beating the edge, and the spinners caused trouble from all batsmen from the other.

Ashwin took the first Australian wicket in the fifth over, bowling Warner with a ball that turned out of the rough outside the left-hander's leg stump and beat the bat. Warner, who survived a dropped catch late on day one, added just 10 to his overnight score.

There was plenty of banter between opposing captains Smith and Virat Kohli as tension rose, particularly in the early overs from Ishant.

Smith had a reprieve on four, when India reviewed a not-out decision on an lbw to Ashwin in the 30th over. Replays showed the ball was high on Smith's front pad and may have been going down leg, not enough to overturn the decision.

While Ishant was able to get some some bounce and carry, Yadav was skidding the ball through in his spell as the supply of runs faded.

Yadav got an edge from Renshaw when the 20-year-old opener was on 29, but it landed just in front of Kohli at second slip when the Australians were 72-1.

Jadeja (1-11) entered the attack after Ashwin's (1-22) unchanged 10-over spell and got a vital breakthrough when he dismissed Smith late in the session.

Smith, who scored a century in the first test to help Australia toward victory, batted stoically for 52 balls but had to go when he get an inside off Jadeja that richotted off his pad and looped a catch up for the wicketkeeper.

Shaun Marsh faced 10 balls and was unbeaten on 2 at the interval.

Tags: india vs australia, bengaluru test, virat kohli
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

UP campaign: Bollywood 'tadka' adds zing to political speeches

2

The first house printed using mobile 3D printing technology in Russia

3

Science is proof that people pee in pools

4

Bng’lr hacker reveals loophole in Uber app to get free rides for lifetime

5

Shahid and Mira's princess Misha is already the photogenic diva

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham