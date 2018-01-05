LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st Test: Faf du Plessis, de Kock departs, SA 6 down

Score after 45 overs, RSA 202-6: Philander 0*, de Cock 25*; Bhuvneshwar 10-2-47-3.

Cape Town: South Africa are currently 6 wickets down after being left in a spot of bother early on at 12-3 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. A century stand between AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis got the home side out of trouble before Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya got rid of the settled duo. Kumar joined the party once again, dismissing de Kock to put India in control.

South Africa 202-6 after 45 overs:

WICKET! End of a fine knock as Quinton de Kock nicks one straight to Saha off the delivery by Bhuvneshwar round the wicket. A faint edge and the batsman thinks about the review before making his way back to the pavilion.

South Africa 196-5 after 44 overs:

Good recovery from the Proteas! De Kock and Philander have raced off to a 50-run partnership in just 39 deliveries after the hosts losts two settled batsmen in the form of de Villiers and du Plessis. Despite losing wickets, South Africa have shown that they have prepared well to counter-attack the Indian bowling.

South Africa 136-4 after 34 overs:

BOWLED HIM! Through the gates of AB de Villiers and Bumrah scalps his first Test wicket. A fullish length delivery bowled around off stump rattles the stumps after De Villiers misses his drive. Has the game opened up now?

Lunch

South Africa batsmen AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis took the hosts back on track on Day one of the first Test against India here on Friday, as they headed for the lunch break at 107-3.

After winning the toss, du Plessis decided that they will bat first. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he took all the three wickets of Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla.

Following Amla’s wicket, de Villiers and captain du Plessis ensured that the Proteas were back in the game. During the course, de Villiers got to his 41st Test fifty.

South Africa 55-3 after 15 overs:

Fifty up between Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers and it has not come easy. Faf du Plessis and de Villiers have steadied the team's ship after the early shock, but the team needs more from them. De Villiers has been smacking boundaries for fun while the Proteas skipper is happy to play second fiddle.

South Africa 13-3 after 5 overs:

WICKET! India get the big fish and it's a third one for Bhuvneshwar in just his 3rd over. Pitched on a good length and Amla looks to punch it off the back foot. Slashes at the delivery and gives Saha an easy catch behind the stumps. India on a roll.

South Africa 7-2 after 3 overs:

WICKET! Up goes the finger and Markram has to make his way to the pavilion. Bhuvneshwar bowls a tight one, that nips back in. Markram is in two minds about his shot and gets hit below the knee roll. Captain Kohli is delighted with the wicket.

South Africa 0-1 after 1 over:

WICKET! How much time did that take? Smart piece bowling by Bhuvneshwar to get India the first breakthrough. Sets the first two deliveries on the leg side and forces the southpaw to play at it on the third. The ball nips away and gets the outside edge.

Team news:

Here's how both the teams line-up for the Cape Town Test -

It's what we've been waiting for, the SA team news and here it is. @ABdeVilliers17 and @DaleSteyn62 are both back in what is a strong line-up of four fast bowlers and the one spinner #ProteaFire #FreedomSeries #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/yMCh95xbjB — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2018

IND XI: S Dhawan, M Vijay, C Pujara, V Kohli, RG Sharma, W Saha, H Pandya, R Ashwin, B Kumar, M Shami, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2018

Toss:

South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat.

Preview:

The last time the two nations faced each other was back in 2015 when the Proteas toured India and eventually went on to lose the Test series. AB de Villiers’ side were denied the no.1 Test rankings and will be aiming to settle a score with the visitors right away.

Virat Kohli’s India, on the other hand, looks to shed the tag of ‘poor travellers’ having won nine Test series in a row, equalling the record previously held by Australia. However, they are yet to win a Test series in South Africa and the alien conditions will test their true potential.

The current Indian side looks equipped to break the streak with a good balance in the squad. Particularly, the bowling attack has a lot bite to offer and has the ability to scalp all 20 wickets in a match.

India is also fortunate to be presented with an opportunity to start the series on a confident note. The Newlands green top has favourable batting and bowling conditions that could see any side pull this through.

What also is to be noted that the home side has the upper hand with the return of key players from their squad. AB de Villiers returns after a two-year absence from first-class cricket, while the bowling attack will witness the comeback of Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.

Since 1992, the visitors have won only two out of 17 Test matches played on South African soil – one under Rahul Dravid in 2006-07 and the other under the mantle of former India skipper MS Dhoni in 2010-11. Can they pull it off this time?