Mahendra Singh Dhoni gives up India’s ODI, T20 captaincy

THE ASIAN AGE. | R MOHAN
Published : Jan 5, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2017, 2:28 am IST

Dhoni inspired India to the 2011 world cup win, which the nation dedicated to the old battler of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar.

 Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 captain. The announcement came through the BCCI’s twitter handle. He would continue playing the two formats. Dhoni had quit Test cricket altogether.

Dhoni has always routed such decisions through the cricket board in sharp contrast to his flamboyant style as a leader, batsman and wicket-keeper.

Dhoni made enormous contributions to Indian cricket by winning the inaugural T20 world cup, the 2011 world cup and Test matches which propelled India to the no. 1 ranking for the first time in 2009.

Dhoni set Indian cricket alight with the T20 win in 2007 in South Africa which led to the revolutionising of the game with the birth of the cash-rich IPL.

He inspired India to the 2011 world cup win, which the nation dedicated to the old battler of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. He seemed to lose the sting after that with losses in T20 worlds and in the world cup of 2015.

