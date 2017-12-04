The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 04, 2017 | Last Update : 09:31 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Visitors hope to make comeback
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Visitors hope to make comeback

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 4, 2017, 9:17 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2017, 9:19 am IST

The visitors struggled on Sunday during their bowling due to smog and bad levels of pollution.

(Photo: AFP)
 (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and his current batting partner Angelo Mathews will hope to take the visitors forward as they search for a comeback on Day three of the third Test against hosts India here on Monday.

The visitors struggled on Sunday during their bowling due to smog and bad levels of pollution, and some of them even had to wear masks for protection. At 536-7, Virat Kohli had decided to declare, and let the visitors bat.

Lanka’s batting woes continued as they lost opener Dimuth Karunaratne in the very first ball of the innings. Soon after, they lost Dananjaya de Silva, who managed to score just one run.

However, a 61-run partnership between Dilruwan Perera and Angelo Mathews saw the Islanders back on track, after which the former departed for 42 runs.

Mathews and skipper Dinesh Chandimal are currently batting, and will hope to continue the momentum, as they continue their 56-run partnership.

For India, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were among the wicket-takers, with Ashwin still searching for his first wicket. A total of 16 maiden overs have been bowled between the four bowlers.

Tags: india vs sri lanka, new delhi test, team india, live cricket score
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Three of our players vomited in change room: Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

2

'Not my year': Ed Sheeran unaffacted by snub at Grammy's

3

Mumbai gets its ‘Sunday-cycle track’ from Nariman Point to Worli Sealink

4

WhatsApp's new feature to give more power to group admins

5

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham