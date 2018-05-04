The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 04, 2018

 LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs MI: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to field
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs MI: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to field

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 4, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 7:50 pm IST

Both teams share the spoils in the overall head-to-head between them, with both sides having won 10 matches each.

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Indore: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have elected to field first. One big news from the hosts' camp is that Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel have made the playing XI.

For MI, Evin Lewis returns while Kieron Pollard misses out.

Here is the playing XI for both teams:

Preview

The Indian Premier League (IPL) action shifts to Holkar Stadium here when Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host bottom-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday.

KXIP, boosted by marquee man Chris Gayle’s form, will be looking to spoil MI’s title defence plans as Ravichandran Ashwin’s men eye a playoff spot.

While KXIP have won five out of the seven IPL 2018 matches they have played, MI have been in the wrong side of things, winning just two of their eight games.

Once again, MI’s finishing abilities were questioned as they lost to Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 14 runs in their previous encounter.



While MI must be buoyed by the form of top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions would be worried of captain Rohit Sharma’s tournament so far.

The right-handed Mumbai batsman has only scored two half-centuries to his name. Having said that, Rohit, also known as ‘Hitman’, was dismissed for a duck in their last match against RCB.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab:

Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain),Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Manoj Tiwary,  Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jean-Paul Duminy , Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, MD Nidheesh, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar,  Mohsin Khan.

 

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Friday (May 4th).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

