The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Dinesh Karthik to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018

ANI
Published : Mar 4, 2018, 11:08 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2018, 11:16 am IST

Robin Uthappa has been named as the vice-captain of the Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned side.

Dinesh Karthik will be taking over the captaincy from KKR's long-serving captain Gautam Gambhir, who had led the franchise to their two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. (Photo: BCCI)
 Dinesh Karthik will be taking over the captaincy from KKR's long-serving captain Gautam Gambhir, who had led the franchise to their two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: India's wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been appointed as the new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Saurashtra player Robin Uthappa has been named as the vice captain of the side.

Karthik will be taking over the captaincy from KKR's long-serving captain Gautam Gambhir, who had led the franchise to their two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir joined Delhi Daredevils after, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned side decided not to pick him for this season.

"It is an honour to represent KKR, one of the most successful franchises in the IPL and I look forward to this new challenge. I am excited about the squad that has been assembled, which has a great combination of experience and youth. I will do my best to represent brand KKR and the millions of KKR fans," Karthik said.

Announcing this appointment, KKR's MD and CEO, Venky Mysore said, "It is indeed a start of a new phase for KKR, and we are delighted that someone as experienced as Dinesh Karthik will lead the side."

The 32-year-old, who has played 152 games since the inception of the IPL, was bought for Rs 7.4 crore during the IPL mega auction.

KKR will begin their IPL journey at Eden Gardens on April 08.

The KKR squad for IPL 2018 is as follows:

Dinesh Karthik (captain), Robin Uthappa (vc), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Tags: dinesh karthik, kolkata knight riders, indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

2

'Clean meat' grown in labs to soon be sold

3

European satellite launches to go ahead after Ariane 5 failure

4

Happy Holi: Big B, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and others greet nation on the festival

5

Indian Navy ship led by all-women crew reaches Cape Town in South Africa

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham