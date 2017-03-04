The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 07:05 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Nathan Lyon picks career-best 8-50, bundles out India for 189

ANI
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 6:08 pm IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 6:08 pm IST

KL Rahul scored 90 runs off 205 balls with nine boundaries before finally falling to Lyon at the fag end of the Indian innings.

Nathan Lyon took 8 wickets for 50 runs, his career best figures, to help Australia bundle out India for 189 in their first innings. (Photo: PTI)
 Nathan Lyon took 8 wickets for 50 runs, his career best figures, to help Australia bundle out India for 189 in their first innings. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: If the Pune Test belonged to Australian leg-spinner Steve O'Keefe, it was the turn of his senior-mate Nathan Lyon to wreak havoc on the Indian batters and put the visitors in a dominant position on the very first day of the second match at the M. Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Lyon took eight wickets for 50 runs, his career best figures, to help Australia bundle out India for 189 in their first innings on Saturday.

Lyon took the wickets of Cheteshwar Puajara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Ishant Sharma and exposed Indian batsmen's weakness on a turning pitch.

Apart from Opener KL Rahul, who scored his second fifty of the series, none of the Indian batters could manage to stay at the crease.

He scored 90 runs off 205 balls with nine boundaries before finally falling to Lyon at the fag end of the Indian innings.

After being asked to bowl first, Mitchell Starc stuck first like he did in the opening Test, and dismissed stand-in opener Abhinav Mukund for a duck.

From there on, Lyon took over and allowed none of the Indian batters to stay long.

The 29-year-old also overtook Brett Lee's record to become the leading Australian wicket-taker against India.

Lee had 53 wickets to his name, and Lyon now has 58 scalps in the 12 Tests he has played so far against India.

At Stumps, Australia sat comfortably on 40-0, with David Warner and Matt Renshaw batting at 23* and 15* respectively.

Tags: kl rahul, india vs australia, nathan lyon
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Bng’lr hacker reveals loophole in Uber app to get free rides for lifetime

2

Shahid and Mira's princess Misha is already the photogenic diva

3

Flipkart announces discounts and exchange offers for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

4

Over 100 customers party at Spain restaurant, run away without paying

5

Advantage Australia after Nathan Lyon's 8-50

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham