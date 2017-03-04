Nathan Lyon picks career-best 8-50, bundles out India for 189

KL Rahul scored 90 runs off 205 balls with nine boundaries before finally falling to Lyon at the fag end of the Indian innings.

Nathan Lyon took 8 wickets for 50 runs, his career best figures, to help Australia bundle out India for 189 in their first innings. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: If the Pune Test belonged to Australian leg-spinner Steve O'Keefe, it was the turn of his senior-mate Nathan Lyon to wreak havoc on the Indian batters and put the visitors in a dominant position on the very first day of the second match at the M. Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Lyon took eight wickets for 50 runs, his career best figures, to help Australia bundle out India for 189 in their first innings on Saturday.

Lyon took the wickets of Cheteshwar Puajara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Ishant Sharma and exposed Indian batsmen's weakness on a turning pitch.

Apart from Opener KL Rahul, who scored his second fifty of the series, none of the Indian batters could manage to stay at the crease.

He scored 90 runs off 205 balls with nine boundaries before finally falling to Lyon at the fag end of the Indian innings.

After being asked to bowl first, Mitchell Starc stuck first like he did in the opening Test, and dismissed stand-in opener Abhinav Mukund for a duck.

From there on, Lyon took over and allowed none of the Indian batters to stay long.

The 29-year-old also overtook Brett Lee's record to become the leading Australian wicket-taker against India .

Lee had 53 wickets to his name, and Lyon now has 58 scalps in the 12 Tests he has played so far against India .