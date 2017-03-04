Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST
India make 2 changes to their team as Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair replace Murali Vijay, Jayant Yadav in the team.
Bengaluru: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the second cricket Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.
Australia have named an unchanged XI, while India have brought in Abhinav Mukund and Karun Nair.
Abhinav makes a comeback to the Test side after five-and-a-half years, replacing Murali Vijay, who has suffered a shoulder injury.
Nair, who scored a triple century in his last Test, also gets a chance after India decided to drop Jayant Yadav for an extra batsman.
Teams:
India: Abhinav Mukund, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.
Australia: David Warner, Mark Renshaw, Steve Smith (captain), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jose Hazlewood.