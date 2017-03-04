The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli won the toss and India elected to bat first in the second Test against Australia. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat
 
Sports, Cricket

Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat

PTI
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 9:56 am IST

India make 2 changes to their team as Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair replace Murali Vijay, Jayant Yadav in the team.

Virat Kohli won the toss and India elected to bat first in the second Test against Australia. (Photo: BCCI)
 Virat Kohli won the toss and India elected to bat first in the second Test against Australia. (Photo: BCCI)

Bengaluru: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the second cricket Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Australia have named an unchanged XI, while India have brought in Abhinav Mukund and Karun Nair.

Abhinav makes a comeback to the Test side after five-and-a-half years, replacing Murali Vijay, who has suffered a shoulder injury.

Nair, who scored a triple century in his last Test, also gets a chance after India decided to drop Jayant Yadav for an extra batsman.

Teams:

India: Abhinav Mukund, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Australia: David Warner, Mark Renshaw, Steve Smith (captain), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jose Hazlewood.

Tags: india vs australia, live cricket score, bengaluru test
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat

2

95-year-old Holocaust survivor under same roof as Nazi descendant

3

Eat and run: 100 customers enjoy food at Spanish restaurant, leave without paying

4

Boy swims 5 kms with hands and legs chained in Tamil Nadu

5

Dancers pays hilarious tribute to Baba Ramdev with yoga dance

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham