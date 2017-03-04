Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat

India make 2 changes to their team as Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair replace Murali Vijay, Jayant Yadav in the team.

Virat Kohli won the toss and India elected to bat first in the second Test against Australia. (Photo: BCCI)

Bengaluru: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the second cricket Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Australia have named an unchanged XI, while India have brought in Abhinav Mukund and Karun Nair.

Abhinav makes a comeback to the Test side after five-and-a-half years, replacing Murali Vijay, who has suffered a shoulder injury.

Nair, who scored a triple century in his last Test, also gets a chance after India decided to drop Jayant Yadav for an extra batsman.

Teams:

India: Abhinav Mukund, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Australia: David Warner, Mark Renshaw, Steve Smith (captain), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jose Hazlewood.