India's 2007 T-20 WC star Irfan Pathan retires across all forms

ANI
Published : Jan 4, 2020, 5:32 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2020, 5:47 pm IST

The 35-year-old was considered by many as the most lethal swing and seam bowler to emerge from India after Kapil Dev.

India's 2007 T-20 World Cup hero, Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. (Photo:AFP)
New Delhi: India's 2007 T-20 World Cup hero, Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

"I am announcing retirement from all forms of cricket. I have been fortunate to share the dressing room with greats of the game like Ganguly, Dravid, and Laxman. I am calling time on my career," he said.

"I would like to thank my family for providing much-needed support. I would like to thank my fans. They have always hoped for my comeback. Their support has kept me going," Pathan added.

The 35-year-old was considered by many as the most lethal swing and seam bowler to emerge from India after Kapil Dev.

Pathan played a clinical role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007. He picked up three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-16 in his four overs and was named as the player of the match.

He is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match.

In 2006, Pathan dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf on consecutive deliveries.

The swanky left-arm pacer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. He also managed to score 2,821 runs studded with a single hundred and 11 half-centuries.

Pathan donned the Indian jersey for the first time in Test cricket when he played against Australia at Adelaide in 2003. India won that match by four wickets and Pathan picked his maiden wicket in the game.

He last played a match for India in 2012 against Sri Lanka.

Pathan is currently performing the role of mentor-cum-coach for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team.

