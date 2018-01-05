The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 05, 2018 | Last Update : 06:15 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 2018 player retention: MS Dhoni reunites with CSK, Kohli and Rohit retained

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 9:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 9:24 pm IST

Chennai Super Kings make comeback after been suspended from cash rich league for two years.

A maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs can be exercised by teams. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 A maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs can be exercised by teams. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Mumbai: With Thursday being the last deadline of the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention process, teams have finally opted to retain a few key players for the upcoming edition.

Here are the players that have been retained by IPL teams - 

Delhi Daredevils have decided to retain Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

For the upcoming edition, Ricky Ponting will take over from Paddy Upton as Delhi Daredevils coach. DD CEO Hemant Dua is happy with the selection. 

Kings XI Punjab have retained just one player - Axar Patel. Rajasthan Royals have also welcomed back Steve Smith, who captained Rising Pune Supergiant during their two-year absence.

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained only two players, both overseas from West Indies - Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

With the list of IPL player retentions finalised, here is the number of RTM options available to teams in the auctions during February 2017:

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders - 3

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings - 2

Here's how much money teams now have in their purse heading to next month's IPL auctions:

(Photo: Screengrab)(Photo: Screengrab)

MI and CSK cannot use their RTM cards for a capped Indian player, while KKR cannot use the same for overseas players in the auctions having exhausted their quota of two. RCB and DD, who have retained two Indians and one foreign player respectively have two RTMs which can be used to rope in one Indian and one overseas player.

Preview:

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be the cynosure of all eyes as the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) retention kicks off on Thursday.

Before all the focus shifts to the IPL auctions in February, IPL teams have to disclose the names of players they wish to retain. Once the process is finalised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), many big names will be eligible to go under the hammer.

Options are available for the franchises. Each team can opt for up to five players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right
to Match (RTM) (during the Player Auction), as discussed in the IPL Governing Council (GC) meet previously.

A maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs can be exercised by teams. However, teams also have to follow particular rules relating to the retentions. A maximum number of 3 capped Indian players, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indian players each can be retained by teams.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are making way for Gujarat Lions (GL) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) after a two-year spot-fixing ban are also eligible to make retentions for players who played for them respectively in IPL 2015 and who were part of Rising Pune Supergiant and GL squads in IPL 2017, as per the rules.

The salary purse for teams is also extended. The allotted budget for each team is fixed at Rs 80 crore that will increase to Rs 85 crores by 2020. Teams have to shell out, at least a minimum of 75 percent from their salary cap.  Player retention prices have also been fixed this time that will be deducted from the purse. Rs 33 crore (for 3 players pre-auction), Rs 21 crore (for 2 players pre-auction) and Rs 12.5 crore (for 1 player retained preauction).

An IPL team must comprise a minimum of 18 players with the maximum count exceeding to 25, that should include no more than 8 overseas players.

Tags: ipl 2018, indian premier league (ipl), ms dhoni, virat kohli

MOST POPULAR

1

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

2

‘He never wanted to be US Prez’: New book sheds light on unknown about Trump

3

Woman manages to beat blood cancer with help of turmeric

4

Israeli PM to gift 'Gal-Mobile jeep' to 'friend' Modi on his visit to India

5

Ivanka Trump reveals US President's 'hair raising' secret

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham