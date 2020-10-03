IPL player tells BCCI he was contacted by someone trying to fix matches

The BCCI’s anti-corruption unit has begun an investigation but has not nabbed the person.

New Delhi: A cricketer, competing in the Indian Premier League in the UAE, has “reported a corrupt approach”, putting BCCI’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) on high alert.

The 13th edition of the IPL in being held in the UAE in a bio-secure environment, which has significantly reduced the chance for persons with dubious credentials to approach players directly.

The threat, however, remains as players can be approached on social media.

BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh confirmed the development to PTI.

“Yes (a player has reported approach),” Singh, the former DGP of Rajasthan Police said.

“We are tracking him. It will take some time,” he said, when asked if the alleged corruptor or “person of Interest” has been nabbed.

As per anti-corruption protocol followed by the BCCI, the name of the player (Indian or overseas) or the franchise is kept confidential.

Most of the players, especially the younger ones are mostly on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter where unknown people masquerading as fans try to befriend them.

A senior BCCI official said all the players whether overseas or Indian international, uncapped domestic players have all attended multiple anti-corruption classes.

“The player who was approached immediately sensed that something was fishy. He had a suspicion and he immediately shared his concerns with the ACU,” a BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity. “Every player, even those who have come from the U-19s, are well aware about each and every anti-corruption protocol.”

Due to health safety protocols this year, the ACU organised its mandatory counselling sessions online for all eight teams, instead of in person.

BCCI ACU chief Singh is leading an eight-man team in the UAE.

The BCCI has tied up with UK-based company Sportradar to prevent betting and other corrupt practices during the IPL, through its Fraud Detection Services.