The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 | Last Update : 02:09 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 10: Delhi Daredevils beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 3, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2017, 12:36 am IST

Needing 186 thanks to a command performance from Yuvraj, Delhi hung tough.

Delhi Daredevils’ Corey Anderson plays a shot against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match in New Delhi on Tuesday. The hosts won by six wickets. (Photo: AP)
 Delhi Daredevils’ Corey Anderson plays a shot against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match in New Delhi on Tuesday. The hosts won by six wickets. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: It wasn’t a big over, the sort that produces 18, 20 may be even 24 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 13th, bowled by Yuvraj Singh, provided a comparatively paltry 16, but 12 of those came from Shreyas Iyer’s sixes, and suddenly the Delhi Daredevils had wind in their sails.

It re-ignited a chase that had begun well but was in danger of losing its way somewhat. Iyer first went down the ground, big, and them over midwicket to show that Delhi were not done.

After that, the signs just got more and more ominous for Hyderabad and the hosts still had five balls in hand as they coasted past the finish line by six wickets.

Under fire — and the pressure of an early exit from IPL-10 — the Daredevils finally managed a first win in five games to keep their faint playoff hopes flickering.

Needing 186 thanks to a command performance from Yuvraj, Delhi hung tough. It was a quality badly missing especially from their batting these past few matches but between stand-in skipper Karun Nair (39) and young guns Sanju Samson (24), Rishab Pant (34) and Shreyas Iyer (33), the home side rediscovered some grit and its stomach for a fight.

In the end it was left to grizzled veterans Corey Anderson (41 not out, 24b, 2x4, 3x6) and Chris Morris (15 not out, 7b, 1x4, 1x6) to provide the finishing touches with a 41-run stand from 19 deliveries, leaving all and sundry to wonder why this balance of youth and experience could not have been arrived at earlier by the Daredevils’ think tank.

Earlier, Yuvraj and Moises Henriques ran riot in the closing overs to put a butter-fingered Delhi Daredevils under the hammer, carrying Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging 185/3.

Asked to bat first, Hyderabad lost wickets up front and would have been in deeper trouble had the Delhi fielders held on to the opportunities that came their way.

That however, did not happen, and Yuvraj made the most of a dropped catch at 29 to crank out his 29th IPL half-century with some effortless late hitting, putting on an unbeaten 93 runs for the fourth wicket with Henriques.

Yuvraj, who has had an off-on season so far, was circumspect early in his innings but once he had found his range, the Daredevils bowlers had nowhere to hide, particularly in the last six overs.

The big-hitting left-hander scored 70 not out from 41 deliveries that included 11 boundaries and a six while Henriques contributed 25 (18b, 2x4) as the Sunrisers overcame the dismissals of skipper David Warner (30), Shikhar Dhawan (28) and Kane Williamson (24) by the 12th over and double their total in the last eight overs.

Mohammad Shami was pacy and accurate, bowling Orange Cap holder Warner with a searing yorker, while leg-spinner Amit Mishra got the better of Dhawan with a googly that the batsman top-edged towards the square leg boundary.

Scorecard
Sunrisers Hyderabad: D. Warner b Mohammed Shami 30, S. Dhawan c Iyer b Mishra 28, K. Williamson c Morris b Mohammed Shami 24, Yuvraj Singh (not out) 70, MC Henriques (not out) 25. Extras: (lb5, w2, nb1) 8. Total: (for 3 wkts, in 20 overs) 185.
FoW: 1-53, 2-75, 3-92.
Bowling: Yadav 4-0-26-0, Rabada 4-0-59-0 (1nb), Morris 4-0-36-0, Shami 4-0-36-2 (1w), Mishra 4-0-23-1 (1w).

Delhi Daredevils: S. Samson c Dhawan b Siraj 24, K. Nair c Bhuvneshwar b Kaul 39, R. Pant b Siraj 34, S. Iyer c Siraj b Bhuvneshwar 33, C. Anderson (not out) 41, C. Morris (not out) 15. Extras: (lb 1, w 2) 3. Total: (for 4 wkts, in 19.1 overs) 189
FoW: 1-40, 2-72, 3-109, 4-148
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar 4-0-33-1, Siraj 4-0-41-2, Kaul 4-0-38-1 (1w), Henriques 2.1-0-36-0 (1w), Rashid 4-0-24-0, Yuvraj Singh 1-0-16-0

Tags: delhi daredevils, sunrisers hyderabad, yuvraj singh, corey anderson

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh auctions India's most expensive limestone block

2

Over 6500 women dance their way to record book

3

Paswan to oppn: Stop wasting time, no vacancy for PM post till 2024

4

Behold the Quantum Dot technology in the LCD vs AMOLED battle arena

5

World's fastest film camera developed

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham