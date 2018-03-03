The Asian Age | News

Venkatesh Prasad steps down as BCCI's chief junior selector

Venkatesh Prasad has resigned less than a month after India lifted the ICC U-19 World Cup in February 2018.

It has been learnt that Prasad cited personal reasons for stepping down and has also mentioned that he doesn't want to fall under the purview of 'Conflict of Interest'. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad on Friday tendered his resignation from the post of chairman, junior national selection committee, less than a month after the country won the U-19 World Cup.

Prasad, who has worked as the head of the junior national selection committee for 30 months, of late shared a cold relationship with the BCCI mandarins.

It has been learnt that Prasad cited personal reasons for stepping down and has also mentioned that he doesn't want to fall under the purview of 'Conflict of Interest'.

"It's still not clear but there are chances that he might be joining any IPL franchise and that's why he wanted to avoid a potential conflict of interest," a senior BCCI official told PTI from Mumbai.

When acting president CK Khanna was asked about the resignation, he said: "I tried to convince him but it seems he has made up his mind. He has been one of the finest talent spotters and deserves due credit in selecting a world champion junior team."

Prasad, in 2016, was tipped to become the chairman of the senior selection committee, but BCCI decided to continue with him in the junior panel.

Interestingly, Prasad is only one among the six national selectors (3 juniors and 3 seniors) to have played more international matches than all senior selectors put together (33 Tests and 161 ODIs).

Recently, after the Indian junior team won the U-19 World Cup, the selection panel was not given any cash reward.

However, the senior selection panel and women's panel had been handsomely rewarded by BCCI after both the senior men's and women's team lost the finals of the Champions Trophy and World Cup respectively.

COA member Diana Edulji had gone on record saying "selectors were rewarded for selecting good team" -- a comment that had raised a few eyebrows as both teams lost their summit clashes.

However, many believe that Prasad had irked a senior office bearer and that is why the junior selection committee never got cash award after the World Cup triumph.

