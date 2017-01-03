Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

SC replaces FS Nariman with Anil Divan for suggesting new BCCI officials

ANI
Published : Jan 3, 2017, 12:22 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 12:23 pm IST

Following his withdrawal, the apex court appointed advocate Anil B. Divan as the amicus curiae to oversee the matter in the BCCI.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice T. S. Thakur had also said that the working of BCCI will be looked after by a committee of administrators and requested Nariman and senior advocate Gopal Subramanian, who was assisting in the matter as amicus curaie, to assist the court in nominating persons of impeccable integrity as the members in the committee of administrators. (Photo: PTI)
 A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice T. S. Thakur had also said that the working of BCCI will be looked after by a committee of administrators and requested Nariman and senior advocate Gopal Subramanian, who was assisting in the matter as amicus curaie, to assist the court in nominating persons of impeccable integrity as the members in the committee of administrators. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior advocate Fali S Nariman, who was asked to assist the Supreme Court in nominating persons of impeccable integrity for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new Committee of Administrators, on Tuesday withdrew from the case.

Following his withdrawal, the apex court appointed advocate Anil B. Divan as the amicus curiae to oversee the matter in the BCCI.

Earlier on Monday, the apex court had cracked the whip on BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke by removing them from their respective posts for their failure to bring transparency and accountability to the Indian cricket board and their non-compliance of the court's July 18, 2016 order.

The apex court also sought a reply from Thakur regarding perjury charges levelled against him by Subramaniam.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice T. S. Thakur had also said that the working of BCCI will be looked after by a committee of administrators and requested Nariman and senior advocate Gopal Subramanian, who was assisting in the matter as amicus curaie, to assist the court in nominating persons of impeccable integrity as the members in the committee of administrators.

The apex court had given a two-week time to the advocates to complete the task with the matter to be again taken up on January 19.

On December 15, the top court had observed that Thakur prima facie appears to have committed matter of perjury in relation to demanding an intervention via a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to sidestep the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations.

Earlier, in a landmark judgment on July 18, the apex court accepted major recommendations of Justice Lodha-led panel on structural reforms in the BCCI and had given six months deadline to the board to implement the recommendations.

On October 1, the board had accepted many of the "significant recommendations" of the Lodha Committee, but excluded the important ones which have been a bone of contention between the cricket body and the Lodha Panel.

The recommendations, which have still not been accepted by the 30-member committee, include one-state one-vote, age limit of 70 years, cooling-off period of three years which included the tenure of the administrators, continue with the five-selectors and retaining the powers of the president and secretary as per the earlier constitution of the board.

Tags: bcci, justice lodha committee, fali s nariman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Girl's butt implants fall off at concert in viral video

2

Now, apply for Haj using an app

3

Deepika adorably welcomes Vin Diesel to India in Hindi

4

Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater

5

This sex machines museum in Prague is the first of its kind

more

Editors' Picks

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

Mohammad Kaif has drawn a lot of flak on Twitter, for posting a picture of himself doing Suryanamaskar. (Photo: PTI)

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

Following Carrie's death, her mother also suffered a heart stroke and succumbed to it. (Photo: AP)

Carrie Fisher's death devastated Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham