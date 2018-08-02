Video: Kohli's mic-drop gesture post Root wicket sets the tone for England-India Test series

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST
Root had done something similar after guiding England to an ODI series win vs India last month.
Birmingham: Virat Kohli's animated send off to his counterpart Joe Root's dismissal added a dash of drama to the proceedings on the opening day of the first cricket Test between India and England.
It was Kohli's send-off to Root that caught attention.
Root was looking set to get a big one but a brilliant piece of fielding from Kohli saw the right-hander getting run-out for 80.
Root tried to steal a second run off Ravichandran Ashwin but Kohli ran quickly, picked up the ball and threw it in one swift motion to knock down the stumps with a direct hit.
Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a 'mic-drop' send-off, something Root had done after guiding England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India last month.
