Thursday, Feb 02, 2017 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Was rewarded for bowling at off stump: Yuzvendra Chahal

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2017, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2017, 12:15 pm IST

Yuzvendra Chahal, who took six wickets against England in Bengaluru, says he was rewarded for his consistent outside off stump line.

Chahal's superlative performance won him the Man-of-the Match award. (Photo: PTI)
 Chahal's superlative performance won him the Man-of-the Match award. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, star performer in third Twenty20 with a six-wicket haul, says he was rewarded for his consistent outside off stump line.

Chahal returned third best figures in T20 cricket with stats of six for 25, the best by an Indian.

"When Joe Root and Morgan were going great guns, I planned to bowl to them on the off side after discussing it with Mahi (Dhoni) and Virat bhai, because hitting becomes difficult by maintaining that line," he told reporters at the post-match press conference.

Chahal's superlative performance won him the Man-of-the Match award.

"When England were bowling, the ball was turning a lot and gripping and also coming off the pitch slowly. Therefore, I planned to bowl fuller to Billings and Jason Roy with the new ball because they are good batsmen. Then I watched Mishy (Mishra) bhai - he was getting turn and varying the pace of the ball, which I adopted. That helped me get wickets," he said.

India captain Virat Kohli had also singled out him for special praise.

"We have lot of spinners available in middle overs, who are wicket-taking bowlers - who are not just run-containing bowlers. That is why I would back someone like Chahal, and that is why in IPL, I play him in most of the games. He never says no to bowl at any situation and that is why he ends up taking more wickets," Kohli said.

Chahal said his aim was to get at least three wickets even if he went for 40 runs in the stipulated four overs because he knew bowlers would go for runs for the ground is smaller.

"I have not played that many matches for India, but whenever I play in Bengaluru, I feel it is like my home. I have taken wickets here. I would like to continue with this kind of performance in the upcoming domestic and IPL matches."

Tags: yuzvendra chahal, india vs england, bengaluru t20
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

