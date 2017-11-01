LIVE| India vs New Zealand 1st T20: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan provide strong start

Score after 10 overs, IND 80-0: Dhawan 47(34), Rohit 25(28); Ish Sodhi 2-0-9-0

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have got India off to a strong start.

India innings

India 80-0 from 10 overs

Halfway through the innings, India are already in the drivers seat. Not a good day for the visitors so far, as they have missed quite a lot of catching oppurtunities

India 74-0 from 9 overs

Nothing is going right for the Kiwis. Colin de Grandhomme, in this over, has conceded two no-balls, as Shikhar Dhawan inched towards a fifty.

India 56-0 from 8 overs

Ish Sodhi was introduced to the attack, and it has been a good over for the Kiwis, as he has just conceded three runs.

India 53-0 from 7 overs

India continued to dominate the match, as the openers tookj the hosts past 50.

India 46-0 from 6 overs

Both the openers have powered the Indian team as they inch closer to 50.

India 38-0 from 5 overs

Yet another good over for the Men in Blue, as they scored eight rujns, including a wide. When will the Kiwis find a breakthrough?

India 30-0 from 4 overs

Boundaries are flowing here as the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are not giving room to the Kiwis for a breakthrough.

India 21-0 from 3 overs

This over has also belonged to India, as eight runs have come off it.

India 13-0 from 2 overs

India have come back strongly in this over, thanks to two consecutive boundaries by Shikhar Dhawan. A poor over by Trent Boult.

India 2-0 from 1 over

The first over has turned out to be a good one for the Kiwis, having conceded just two runs so far.

Toss update:

New Zealand have won the toss and have elected to field. For India, Shreyas Iyer is all set to make his debut, whereas Ashish Nehra gets ready for his final game.

Shreyas Iyer has been handed his first T20 cap.

Proud moment for young Shreyas Iyer as he receives his T20I cap from @RaviShastriOfc #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/6Men3m6ciz — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2017

Here are the playing XI for both teams

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, S Iyer, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, A Patel, B Kumar, A Nehra, Y Chahal, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2017

NZ XI: M Guptill, C Munro, K Williamson, T Bruce, T Latham, H Nicholls, C de Grandhomme, M Santner, T Southee, T Boult, I Sodhi — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2017

Preview

New Delhi: All eyes will be on pacer Ashish Nehra on Wednesday, when Virat Kohli’s India take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side in the first T20 at the Feroz Shah Kotla here.

The Delhi pacer had on October 12 announced retirement from all forms of cricket and that the clash against the Kiwis at his home ground would be his last.

The hosts, though, are yet to beat the Black Caps in the shortest format of the game, with the New Zealanders having prevailed in five of the last six matches, with one match ending in a no result.

The recent meeting between these two sides in this format came during the ICC World T20 in India last year, where the Kiwis romped home with a 47-run victory in Nagpur.

For India, given that Ashish Nehra will play his final match, one of the premium pacers will have to sit out of the game.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Shreyas Iyer would be given his T20 debut in the upcoming match.

For New Zealand, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor could be likely to keep th4eir place in the playing XI after good performances by both in the recently-concluded ODI series, which India won 2-1.

Virat Kohli and co will surely look to break the winless jinx against New Zealand in T20s, and would look to give a perfect send-off to Ashish Nehra, as he will hang up his boots after the opening match.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ashish Nehra (only for first game), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 7 P.M. IST.

Where to watch:

The match can be viewed on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1. The match will also be live streamed on Hotstar.