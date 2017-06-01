The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 01, 2017 | Last Update : 09:13 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Virender Sehwag applies for India coach's post, Tom Moody in fray

PTI
Published : Jun 1, 2017, 7:45 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2017, 7:45 pm IST

Virender Sehwag doesn't have any prior coaching experience apart from mentoring IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab and recently.

The entry of Virender Sehwag – one of India's greatest ever game changers – makes the battle for the position very interesting. (Photo: AP)
 The entry of Virender Sehwag – one of India's greatest ever game changers – makes the battle for the position very interesting. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Legendary opener Virender Sehwag on Thursday became the most prominent name to apply for the Indian cricket team's chief coach's post, which would be technically vacant when Anil Kumble's term comes to an end after the Champions Trophy.

While Kumble is an automatic entry into the process, the others in the fray are Australian Tom Moody and Englishman Richard Pybus.

The two Indians among applicants are former fast bowler Dodda Ganesh and former India A coach Lalchand Rajput.

However, the entry of Sehwag – one of India's greatest ever game changers – makes the battle for the position very interesting.

He doesn't have any prior coaching experience apart from mentoring IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab and recently, it was the BCCI top brass that convinced him to apply for the post.

Tags: virender sehwag, anil kumble, tom moody, team india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Alleged rift with Kohli to end Kumble’s future as India coach after Champions Trophy?

2

It's unfortunate but Sanghamitra is not on my mind for now: Shruti Haasan

3

4,000-year-old Neolithic earthwork discovered in UK

4

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says cab waiting outside

5

Massive alligator chilling in backyard pool shocks family

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham