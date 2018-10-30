The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 30, 2018 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

Science

NASA spacecraft sets record for closest approach to sun

AP
Published : Oct 30, 2018, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2018, 10:01 am IST

Parker will make 24 close approaches to the sun over the next seven years, ultimately coming within just 3.8 million miles.

Launched in August, Parker is on track to set another record late Monday night. It will surpass Helios-2′s speed record of 153,454 miles per hour. (Photo: AP)
 Launched in August, Parker is on track to set another record late Monday night. It will surpass Helios-2′s speed record of 153,454 miles per hour. (Photo: AP)

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is now closer to the sun than any spacecraft has ever gotten.

Parker on Monday surpassed the record of 26.6 million miles (43 million kilometres) set by Helios-2 back in 1976. And it will keep getting closer to the sun until it flies through the corona, or outer atmosphere, for the first time next week, passing within 15 million miles (24 million kilometres) of the solar surface.

Parker will make 24 close approaches to the sun over the next seven years, ultimately coming within just 3.8 million miles (6 million kilometres).

Launched in August, Parker is on track to set another record late Monday night. It will surpass Helios-2′s speed record of 153,454 miles per hour (247,000 kilometres per hour), relative to the sun.

(Source)

Tags: nasa, parker solar probe

MOST POPULAR

1

Dev Patel to make directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'

2

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

3

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

4

‘Feel proud’: Lucknow police constable’s son appointed as his boss

5

Unfortunate that Bollywood is still star driven, says Shonali Bose

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham