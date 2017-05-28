The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:18 PM IST

Science

India’s largest rocket ever made, to be tested in June

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 28, 2017, 4:55 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 4:59 pm IST

The rocket made by ISRO rocket, is 200 full-grown Asian elephants put together heavy and is going to be tested in the first week of June

(Photo: PTI)
 (Photo: PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is reportedly working on an indigenously-built rocket, which is soon expected to take ‘Indians into space from Earth.’ If successful, then the rock named GSLV MK-III will be India’s largest ever made rocket to go into space.

According to a report published by NDTV, the rocket is 200 full-grown Asian elephants put together heavy and is going to be tested in the first week of June. The rocket is currently located at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

“We are pushing ourselves to the limits to ensure that this view, fully self-reliant Indian rocket succeeds in its maiden launch,” ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar was reported as saying.

"In principle, it will be the GSLV MK-III or its variant that will be human rated in future," Mr Kumar said.

As the report mentions, India currently has two operational rockets namely Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosyncrhonous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-II (GSLV M-II) that can potentially deliver Indians to Moon and Mars.

Tags: isro, satellite, rocket, space

MOST POPULAR

1

Crowdfunding page raises thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

2

'Jumping jacks are a killer': SRK and Gauri celebrate AbRam's 4th birthday

3

Chinese firm wins contract for first mountain subway train

4

Google makes its Photos app more social

5

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham